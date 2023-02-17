Thomson Township raises sewer rates $5

THOMSON TOWNSHIP — Residents will see a new rate on their sewer bill starting in April, after the Thomson Township Board approved increasing the rates during its meeting Thursday, Feb. 16.

The board approved a $40 per residential household rate, an increase of $5 from the current $35 rate of per month.

The motion by the board also moved the sewer rate to the township's fee schedule, which will allow the board to revisit the rate annually without needing to change an ordinance.

Township Clerk Rhonda Peleski said the new rates, which had not changed since 2009, will bring in over $4,356 per month for the township.

The township initially heard a proposal on the change back in August, which would have had a gradual increase to $50 a month in 2025.

The township did not vote to set future rates; however, Peleski said officials now have the ability to change the rates when they examine the fee schedule at the start of each year.

During the August presentation, township engineer Joe Jurewicz said increasing the rates would help the municipality keep up with rising costs and replenish the sewer reserve fund.

Jurewicz said the township was living "paycheck-to-paycheck" with its current rates.

By bolstering the sewer fund, the township will be able to build up its reserve fund for undertaking larger sewer repairs, he said.

Commercial sewer rates were also increased from $42.50 to $45 for small commercial buildings. Rates for owners of large commercial buildings will now run from $86 to $150 per month, compared to the previous range of $75 to $100.

The school district's rate was also increased from $930 per month to $1,200 per month.

In other business, township attorney David Pritchett said there were some issues with the second public hearing on private roads and shared driveways ordinances.

Pritchett said during the township's last meeting a formal motion was not made by the board to schedule the hearing for March 9.

Along with the issue with the motion, Pritchett said there has not been enough time to work on the ordinances, and he suggested a date in April for the hearing.

While the revised ordinances are being drafted, Pritchett said the township engineer and public works department will work on specifications for roads to be included.

Peleski added that having a draft before setting the date would be beneficial for township staff.

Board Chair Ruth Janke agreed with the thoughts of having a draft first and pushing back the date for the hearing.

"It makes sense not to push this through," she said.