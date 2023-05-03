Thomson Township Board OKs paving project

THOMSON TOWNSHIP — The unpaved portion of East Riverside Road through Serenity Way will be paved after the Thomson Township Board approved nearly $404,000 for a bid package at its Thursday, April 27, meeting.

The bid for $403,864 was awarded to Ulland Brothers, Inc., according to board documents.

Both roads are currently gravel, said Rhonda Peleski, town clerk.

At the meeting, officials said work will begin as soon as load restrictions on roads are lifted.