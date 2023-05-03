Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Thomson Township Board OKs paving project

The bid for $403,864 was awarded to Ulland Brothers, Inc., according to board documents.

FILE:ThomsonTownHall
The Thomson Township Hall
Izabel Johnson / 2021 File / Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 10:45 AM

THOMSON TOWNSHIP — The unpaved portion of East Riverside Road through Serenity Way will be paved after the Thomson Township Board approved nearly $404,000 for a bid package at its Thursday, April 27, meeting.

The bid for $403,864 was awarded to Ulland Brothers, Inc., according to board documents.

Both roads are currently gravel, said Rhonda Peleski, town clerk.

At the meeting, officials said work will begin as soon as load restrictions on roads are lifted.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
