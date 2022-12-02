Thomson Township appoints supervisor to vacant board seat

ESKO — The Thomson Township Board of Supervisors voted to appoint David Sunnarborg to a vacant seat on the board during a meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.

Sunnarborg was appointed after the board voted by ranking each of the three candidates, which after the votes were tallied, revealed he had the most first-place votes.

David Sunnarborg was appointed to the vacant position on the Thomson Township Board of Supervisors on Dec. 1, 2022. Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Board Chair Ruth Janke thanked all the candidates and said Sunnarborg's previous 18 years of experience on the township board was a factor in his appointment.

"It was a tough decision," she said.

The board then swore Sunnarborg into his position immediately so that it could have a full roster for its next meeting, with his appointed term lasting until 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunnarborg said he decided to apply for the position as it would restore the board to full capacity and prevent any tie votes.

"It's good to get my feet wet again," he said. "I am happy to be back."

The candidates interviewed for the position at the last meeting on Nov. 17 included Sunnarborg, Eric Rish and Gary Bonneville.

During the interview the board asked the candidates the same set of questions involving their background, issues the township faces and how they would solve problems the township faces.

The open seat was vacated after previous Supervisor Jason Paulson resigned in August.

After Paulson's resignation in August, the township accepted applications for the position until Sept. 1, and the board received six applications, according to meeting minutes.

During a Sept. 8 closed board meeting, the board chose three candidates to interview — Bonneville, Rish and Sunnarborg — according to the meeting minutes.