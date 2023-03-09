The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs

THE TOPIC: Cuts made to staffing, programs and services in the Wrenshall School District.

BACKGROUND: The Wrenshall School Board has made just under $100,000 worth of cuts as it looks to pull the district out of a deficit before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The board was able to cut up to $50,000 with the first round of cuts approved in November; however, they only made $28,477.42 in reductions, according to a list obtained by the Cloquet Pine Journal through an open records request.

A total of $70,931.75 in cuts were approved in phase two. Staff positions that were eliminated during that phase were due to retirements or resignations, school district leaders said.

Phase 1 cuts

Office assistant position: $4,271.42

Wrens Club Aid position: $6,190.46

Nurse cut two hours per week through Dec. 22: $1,009.17

Paraprofessional position: $14,346.40

Special education van driver: $2,659.97

Phase 2 cuts

Head cook position: $14,517.49

Replacing the district nurse with a paraprofessional: $20,809.47

Superintendent retirement/change to part-time: $3,113.94

High school math teacher position: $37,176.03

Adding a 14-hour per week Wrens Club Aid: ($4,685.18)

WHAT'S NEXT: The cuts so far have come in two phases, with the third round of cuts to be decided during a special meeting on Tuesday, March 14. During the meeting, the board will also look at budget options for next school year and updated enrollment numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

School board officials have said they aim to cut up to $300,000 to balance the budget.

The Deep Dive is a monthly feature produced by Cloquet Pine Journal staff. Have an idea for a topic you want us to dive into? Email news@pinejournal.com.