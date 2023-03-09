99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs

The school board has made two phases of budget cuts so far, with a third round to take place Tuesday, March 14.

Wrenshall School File.jpg
Wrenshall School
Clint Austin / 2021 File / Duluth News Tribune
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
March 09, 2023 02:24 PM

THE TOPIC: Cuts made to staffing, programs and services in the Wrenshall School District.

BACKGROUND: The Wrenshall School Board has made just under $100,000 worth of cuts as it looks to pull the district out of a deficit before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The board was able to cut up to $50,000 with the first round of cuts approved in November; however, they only made $28,477.42 in reductions, according to a list obtained by the Cloquet Pine Journal through an open records request.

A total of $70,931.75 in cuts were approved in phase two. Staff positions that were eliminated during that phase were due to retirements or resignations, school district leaders said.

Phase 1 cuts

  • Office assistant position: $4,271.42
  • Wrens Club Aid position: $6,190.46
  • Nurse cut two hours per week through Dec. 22: $1,009.17
  • Paraprofessional position: $14,346.40
  • Special education van driver: $2,659.97

Phase 2 cuts

  • Head cook position: $14,517.49
  • Replacing the district nurse with a paraprofessional: $20,809.47
  • Superintendent retirement/change to part-time: $3,113.94
  • High school math teacher position: $37,176.03
  • Adding a 14-hour per week Wrens Club Aid: ($4,685.18)

WHAT'S NEXT: The cuts so far have come in two phases, with the third round of cuts to be decided during a special meeting on Tuesday, March 14. During the meeting, the board will also look at budget options for next school year and updated enrollment numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

School board officials have said they aim to cut up to $300,000 to balance the budget.

The Deep Dive is a monthly feature produced by Cloquet Pine Journal staff. Have an idea for a topic you want us to dive into? Email news@pinejournal.com.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Breaking News
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Pizza owners stand outside of their shop.
Local
Longtime friends revive classic Cloquet pizza place
March 09, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
File: Carlton County Jail aerial
Local
Cloquet man faces charges for allegedly soliciting a minor
March 09, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Gordy's season opener
Local
Gordy's Hi-Hat sets 2023 opening date
March 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Easter Bunny and sports mascot entertain kids
Lifestyle
Community Education Corner: Skate with the Easter Bunny returns to Cloquet
March 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
3509577+police.jpg
Minnesota
NE Minn. homicide victim ID'd; suspect had sought protective order against 77-year-old
March 09, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen