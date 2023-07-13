Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

The Deep Dive: Savage Communications receives $1.2M broadband grant

The $2.5 million project will expand broadband access to more than 500 households and businesses in Carlton County.

Internet cable, RJ-45 plug on laptop keyboard.
Savage Communications received a $1.2 million grant from the state to expand broadband in Carlton County.
Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 PM

THE TOPIC: Savage Communications, Inc., recently received a $1,271,835 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to expand broadband in Carlton County.

BACKGROUND: The funds were awarded by DEED through the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program, which started in 2014, according to the DEED website.

The 2023 grant dollars will help 503 households and businesses in the following townships add fiber internet access: Barnum, Eagle Lake, Lakeview and Moose Lake, DEED said. Savage Communications will be able to offer broadband service up to 1 gigabit per second for downloads and 1 GBPS upload speeds when the more than $2.5 million project is complete.

Map showing the area targeted by a state of Minnesota broadband grant
Savage Communications, Inc., received a $1.2 million grant to add fiber internet access to Barnum, Eagle Lake, Lakeview and Moose Lake townships.
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

The grant program requires a 50% local match, so SCI will contribute all but $50,000 of the $1,271,835 not covered by the grant. At its Feb. 27 meeting, the Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved using $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to put toward the local match if the project received grant funding.

Funding at the state level was allocated by the Minnesota Legislature. The state contributed $25 million in general revenue funding and $42 million through the American Rescue Plan Act for the 2023 grant cycle, said Bree Maki, executive director of the DEED Office of Broadband Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state's statutory goal is to have homes and businesses statewide able to connect to broadband with download speeds of 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 20 MBPS or better by 2026, she said.

The download and upload speeds included in the SCI project exceed that standard.

"The broadband speeds that Savage Communications has committed to — 1 GBPS download and 1 GBPS upload — well exceed the 2026 statutory goals. That's always a positive thing to see in our grant applications," Maki said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A woman shows a yellow flower growing in her garden
Local
2023 Carlton County Master Gardeners Garden Tour visits Esko
The self-guided tour will take place Tuesday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. and will feature six gardens in Esko.
4h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
Stephan Hansen is accused of sexually abusing six young children and taking explicit photos and videos.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
071123.n.dnt.FogShip1.jpg
Local
Photos: Floating through fog
The American Mariner freighter is a common sight in the port.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
A group of people stand in front of a parade float
Local
Carlton County Animal Rescue works to extend helping paw
The group recently earned 501(c)(3) status, and organizers intend to keep expanding their services to eventually include a physical shelter.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
Indoor air quality can be up to five times worse compared to outside when outdoor air conditions are good.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
2 injured in ATV trail incident
The driver lost control on a sandy stretch of trail and slid into a tree.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Home destroyed in Barnum Township fire, child saved
An adult got the child out of the burning residence.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Minivan, SUV collide in Carlton County intersection
Four passengers from the two vehicles were transported to hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Honeyberries on the bush
Local
Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days
For the first time since the honeyberry bushes were planted, Farm LoLa will be open seven days a week for picking.
5d ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune

In a news release, House District 11A Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Kettle River, said there is still more work to be done expanding broadband access, but the grant funding will help fill the gap.

“While most people have come to expect reliable and affordable internet connections to be readily available, parts of our state remain at a disadvantage in that regard, including right here in Carlton County,” Dotseth said. “There are still gaps in coverage in our area that need to be addressed, and this grant will put many residents and businesses in the county on equal footing with other parts of the state and the world.”

This is not the first grant Carlton County projects have received from the program.

DEED records show Cromwell and Kettle River were the target of 2017 project led by Frontier Communications. The state awarded a $569,059 grant; the project's total cost was more than $1.1 million.

In 2019, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa received $602,916 in funding for its Big Lake Road Project, which had a total cost of more than $1.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mediacom received a grant totaling $801,834 in 2022 for a project targeting the eastern portion of Scanlon. The project's total cost was over $2.7 million, according to DEED records.

WHAT'S NEXT: Terms of the grant award dictate the project should be complete in two years, Maki said. However, the timeline can be extended if weather causes delays.

"We do know that living in Minnesota, weather is unpredictable — we can’t do projects when ground is frozen, necessarily, and other factors, so we certainly will work with providers to make sure they are able to complete the projects in a timely timeframe, but also having some flexibility and understanding that we don’t have control of everything that allows for active construction," Maki said.

The Legislature appropriated $100 million over the next biennium for the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant program. Maki said the office plans to award $50 million in grants this fall and another $50 million in 2024.

The Deep Dive is a monthly feature produced by Cloquet Pine Journal staff. Have an idea for a topic you want us to dive into? Email news@pinejournal.com.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 7, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Air tractor close
Local
Planes to spray areas of Duluth, Carlton County for spongy moths
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Man hands little girl an American flag during a parade
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July fun and more
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DZ5B2196.JPG
Sports
Patient approach pays for Moores at Cloquet Invitational
2d ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Honeyberries on the bush
Local
Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days
5d ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Entangled in fishing line, Deer Lake loon is saved with midnight rescue effort
10h ago
 · 
By  John Myers