The Deep Dive: Cloquet School Board to vote on athletic complex proposal

The cost of the base project comes in at $4.57 million.

Garfield School
Garfield School in Cloquet.
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 3:00 PM

THE TOPIC: The Cloquet School District's $4.57 million outdoor physical education and activity complex project.

BACKGROUND: The Cloquet School District is pursuing the installation of a new turf field at Sal Bromberg Field among other renovations and updates to the outdoor space behind Cloquet Middle School.

The district was given the green light to pursue the project during the school board's Monday, Nov. 14meeting. In that meeting, Kraus-Anderson was designated as the contractor for the project.

The Cloquet School Board met for a Committee of the Whole Meeting on Wednesday, April 5 to finalize the remaining details of the plan. The board will vote on the proposal at its Monday, April 10 meeting.

In all, the cost of the base project is $4,572,800 with an additional $190,000 in contingency funds.

The scope of the project includes:

  • A newly renovated and resurfaced eight-lane track
  • An eight-court tennis complex
  • A 93,325-square-foot synthetic turf field for football and soccer with the option to host lacrosse games
  • New shot put and discus areas

Superintendent Michael Cary shared in an email to the Pine Journal that the board will consider two alternate options that would provide a viewing area and lighting options for the tennis courts, as well as an option for an upgraded turf surface for the football and soccer field.
The proposed financial plan for the project includes:

  • A 13-year bond to raise $2,715,000 to be paid using existing capital facility dollars received annually by the district
  • A proposed $1,250,000 sponsorship agreement with Members Cooperative Credit Union (with up to an additional $300,000 for purchase of new scoreboard/videoboard)
  • Use of $1 million in approved federal grant funds

WHAT'S NEXT: The school board will vote on the finalized design plan, construction cost, sponsorship agreement and finance plan Monday.

Should the board approve the final details of the project, demolition and construction would begin May 15, with completion planned for Oct. 6.

The Deep Dive is a monthly feature produced by Cloquet Pine Journal staff. Have an idea for a topic you want us to dive into? Email news@pinejournal.com.

Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
