Teammates, community come together to support Janae Sjodin

WRENSHALL — #SjodinStrong has become the rallying cry in support of Wresnshall senior Janae Sjodin as she continues to recover from injuries sustained in a serious car crash while driving with her sister, Jaela, on March 24.

The hashtag will be worn proudly by members of the Carlton-Wrenshall softball team in the form of helmet stickers this season as a way to honor their teammate and friend. The Cloquet softball team will also wear the stickers in solidarity.

Janae Sjodin, center, poses with senior teammates Katie Line, left, and Frenchie Klimek after February home game vs. Silver Bay in which Sjodin scored her 1,000th career point. Contributed / Emma Grover

The display of support is one of many spearheaded by members of the team as the initial uncertainty of the situation has slowly been alleviated by updates provided by Janae’s mom, Angela, on her Caring Bridge website.

“The mood of the team was at first in shock—not sure how we’re going to overcome this and just kind of numb is how I would explain it for the first week,” Carlton-Wrenshall softball coach Brent Pokornowski said. “And as we’ve gotten updates from Janae’s mom, the team has been able to have some peace with it knowing that mom keeps giving us updates.”

Janae has been receiving treatment for a brain injury and multiple broken bones at Essentia Health-Duluth since being airlifted to the hospital after the crash. Janae’s 11-year-old sister, Jaela, was transported to the hospital via ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Carlton County Roads 1 and 4 when her vehicle was struck by 21-year-old Saginaw woman traveling on County Road 1, who failed to obey the stop sign, according to information released by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

In the aftermath of the crash, Sjodin’s teammates have been hard at work collecting donations, with thousands of dollars raised to assist with her care.

The Raptors most recently volunteered their time at the concession stand of the Minnesota State Archery Association’s State Indoor Tournament at the Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton. Carlton School Board member Laura Nilsen helped the team organize and collect donations at the event.

Senior teammate Abby Mitchell used her Hello Cupcake business to raise over $3,000, according to Pokornowski, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Sjodin family.

The charitable efforts have extended across neighboring communities as well, with donations collected at the Polar League All-Star game in Two Harbors raising $2,264 in a fundraiser called the Miracle Minute. The game was temporarily stopped and one minute was put on the scoreboard clock as members of the Agates’ girls and boys basketball teams went through the stands collecting donations in the span of 60 seconds. In all, $2,400 was collected at the game.

Heather's Cafe in Cloquet is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Patrons can purchase a meal of pancakes, a sausage and drink for a donation of $10 or more, with all proceeds going to the Sjodin family. More information about the event can be found on Facebook by searching for the "Sjodin Strong" event page.

Janae Sjodin (30) of Wrenshall dribbles the ball past Jordan Temple (12) of Chisholm during a Feb. 9, 2021 game in Wrenshall. Clint Austin / 2021 File / Duluth News Tribune

Community support for Sjodin will continue with a Sjodin Strong Benefit event planned for May 6 at the Four Seasons Sports Complex with all proceeds generated from the event going directly to the Sjodin family. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Tricia Hackensmith at 218-384-9401 or email Sjodinbenefitdonations@gmail.com.

“Seeing the people and other teams in the community come together and just try to bring awareness to the situation and donate and help their family in any way that they can has been nothing short of amazing,” Wrenshall alum and head girls basketball coach Emma Grover said.

Though she wasn’t able to be there to compete, Sjodin’s spot at the All-Star game was honored and recognized with Jaela filling in for her big sister during lineup announcements.

Wrenshall boys basketball players Carter Woodall and Uriah Loucks later showed their support by wearing Sjodin’s No. 30 during the boys' game as well.

Throughout the trying process, Grover has been reminded of the strength displayed by Sjodin as she continues to recover.

“The one characteristic of her that I keep reminding myself through this whole thing, as tough as it is from the outside looking in, is that she’s strong and determined, and if you tell her she can’t do something, she’s going to figure out a way to make it happen," Grover said. "If somebody doubted her for a second, she’ll find out a way to prove you wrong."