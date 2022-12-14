Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Super One to match Salvation Army Red Kettle donations

Up to $50,000 in donations made from now through Christmas Eve will be matched.

RedKettleWings.jpg
A person drops a donation in a Red Kettle.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 01:00 PM
DULUTH — Donations made to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles at 13 area Super One stores will be matched from now through Dec. 24, up to $50,000.

Miner’s Inc., owner of Super One Foods, has extended the time period for their annual match to help The Salvation Army, according to a news release. Donations can be made at Super One Foods stores in Duluth, Superior, Virginia, Hibbing, Cloquet, Grand Rapids, or Two Harbors.

The company has committed to match more than $575,000 in donations since 2010, Patrick Miner said in the news release.

"We are proud and thankful to be able to support the Salvation Army’s efforts in providing physical and spiritual help to those who truly need a helping hand," Miner said.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is the organization's most important fundraising effort of the year, said Cyndi Lewis, director of development.

While donations increased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have since fallen off, Lewis said.

“Donations have lessened significantly over the past year, and with prices on the rise, more and more people are coming to our doors for assistance,” she said.

