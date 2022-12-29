Stories the Cloquet Pine Journal is following in 2023

CLOQUET — This year, we wanted to try something different instead of the usual year-end wrap up.

Don't worry — we looked through the stories that garnered the most reads on our website in 2022. Find those at the end of this story.

However, we thought it would be interesting to let you know the stories we plan to keep following in 2023. Of course, this list is not exhaustive — there is a lot of news that will pop up over the next 12 months and we'll do our best to cover it.

The $4.5 million athletic facility renovation project behind Cloquet Middle School: We'll be watching to see when a final design is approved and whether construction begins in May. If those pieces fall in to place, the question is whether the upgrades will it be done in time to host football/soccer games for the 2023 fall sports season.

Long-term planning for the Carlton School District: We plan to keep following efforts by school district leaders in Carlton to plan for the future. For example, the soonest officials can pursue renewing an operating levy is November 2023.

After falling in a heartbreaker in last year's section final against Pequot Lakes, we'll be watchng to see if the Esko boys basketball team is able to make it over the hump this season with multiple young, but ultra-talented players set to step into big roles.

Housing in Cloquet: Mayor Roger Maki said housing would be a key issue he would focus on if reelected. One idea he had in particular was to rezone lots in the industrial park to multi-family, since they are not being used and already connected to city utilities. City officials have stated that housing is needed at every level from affordable and up. We'll be watching for developments on this front and elsewhere in the housing sector in 2023.

The Wrenshall School Board will see at least two new faces join in January. The new board will have to continue the task of pulling the district out of the red, making changes and cuts to do so. With the biggest round of cuts happening in June 2023, at the end of the school year, we will keep track of changes and plans the district puts in place to correct its budget.

Construction on the Carlton County Justice Center is in full swing, and received approval from voters in November to fund $60 million of the cost through a local option sales tax. As the most expensive project in the county's history, we will be tracking it throughout to see how progress is being made before its completion date in 2024.

State soccer pursuits: Following stellar 2022-2023 seasons, the Cloquet-Carlton and Esko girls soccer teams and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team will look to return to the state tournament in 2023.

Friday Night Lights: The Esko Eskomos and Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels saw their goal of state football championships thwarted in the state quarterfinals. We'll be watching to see how they and the rest of Carlton County's teams, fare during the 2023 campaign.

