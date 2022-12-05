Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
State says Thomson Township violated open meetings law

The violation comes after the township board closed a meeting to discuss candidates who applied for the board's vacant supervisor position.

FILE:ThomsonTownHall
The Thomson Township Hall Izabel Johnson / 2021 File / Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 05, 2022 11:04 AM
ESKO — An opinion by the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration found that the Thomson Township Board of Supervisors violated the state's open meetings law when they reviewed applications to fill a vacant seat in closed session on Sept. 8.

Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis' advisory opinion comes after the township board closed its Sept. 8 meeting to discuss applicants for the vacant supervisor seat.

According to the opinion and the board minutes, the board received six applicants for the position and narrowed it to three people during the closed session.

The board then held candidate interviews with the three finalists on Nov. 17, before appointing David Sunnarborg to the vacant position on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Roberts-Davis said she based her advisory opinion on Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.05, subdivision 3(a), which states:

A public body may close a meeting to evaluate the performance of an individual who is subject to its authority. The public body shall identify the individual to be evaluated prior to closing a meeting. At its next open meeting, the public body shall summarize its conclusions regarding the evaluation. A meeting must be open at the request of the individual who is the subject of the meeting.

The report states the township argued it properly closed the meeting to review and evaluate candidate data to determine a shortlist for the vacant position.

However, the ability of a board to close a meeting in the statue is limited to situations when it will "evaluate the performance of an individual subject to its authority," Roberts-Davis said.

"The language does not allow for public bodies to close meetings to generally discuss personnel issues, such as hiring or appointment decisions," she said.

In this case, Roberts-Davis said the board did not provide information indicating it closed a meeting to evaluate the performance of an individual subject to its authority.

Roberts-Davis added that the township board did not provide any other provision that would permit closing the meeting in this situation.

The township intends to hold a special meeting about how to best proceed with the advisory opinion, according to a news release sent Friday, Dec. 2.

"The Town Board believes very strongly in transparency and open meetings and at the same time believes private data should be protected as provided under the law," the news release said.

The town contends that the state's opinion is based on assumptions and reaches conclusions that the township board does not "entirely" agree with, the news release said.

The meeting has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Thomson Township Hall.

This story originally contained an incorrect date for the closed meeting. It was updated at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 6, with the correct date. The Pine Journal regrets the error.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTHOMSON TOWNSHIP
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
