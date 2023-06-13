Spring Fever Days rodeo provides community connection

BARNUM — The city of Barnum was bustling June 9-12 with the annual Spring Fever Days where a variety of family fun was available; from the Barnum Community Club steak fry and Barnum Youth Softball Association grilling fundraiser, to a family movie night, a petting zoo and cornhole tournament, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Perhaps the highlight of the weekend, however, were the rodeo performances in the grandstands, where the crowd was high-spirited and the horses fast.

Wyatt Richter, left, of Sebeka, Minn. and Maynard Borntrager of Staples, Minn. watch barrel racing during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Carlton County Fair Board works with the city of Barnum to plan events for Spring Fever Days, and in 2022 they wanted to “try something new after COVID … and make Spring Fever Days a little bit bigger,” says Carlton County Fair Manager Lindsey Larson.

This resulted in bringing a rodeo to the grandstands for a sold out, single night performance that was so popular they had to turn people away.

For 2023, performances were held Friday and Saturday nights — complete with bucking bulls, colorfully clad barrel racers, and of course, rodeo clown shenanigans — to help accommodate more spectators.

Spring Fever Days serves as a summer kickoff and a way to bring the community of Barnum together, as does the rodeo. Larson pointed out that the rodeo also helps attract individuals and families from outlying areas, creating a larger sense of community.

Andrew Hansen from Cloquet called the rodeo “great fun” and after attending the 2022 Spring Fever Days rodeo, said he was attending both 2023 performances.

Ashley Nokk of Big Lake, Minn., rides around the third barrel while racing during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Numerous cowboys and cowgirls made the trip to Barnum to not just put on a show for eager rodeo fans such as Hansen, but also to compete for prize money and Minnesota Rodeo Association points, too.

Barrel racer Mikalie Maunu and her horse Easy Money from Duluth were among the competitors in the weekend events.

“We don’t have any rodeos in this area, just the Superior rodeo, so I’m excited to have another rodeo closer to home … it’s also exciting to share the western culture and show people what we do. Because of the lack of rodeos in our area and Minnesota, a lot of people don’t get to experience this and see exactly what we’re doing," Maunu said.

Maunu has been riding horses for 10 years and competing in rodeos for five.

"In rodeo everybody is family. It's healthy competition," she said. "We're all here to win, but we're all still going to help each other out, too."

Mike Traxler of Long Prairie, Minnesota, owns and operates 3T Bucking Bulls, along with his girlfriend and Duluth native Carly Lathrop. 3T Bucking Bulls partners with Spring Fever Days to put on the rodeo.

Traxler called rodeos “desperately needed in a sense because it’s kind of a dying thing … we appreciate Barnum and Spring Fever Days and all the county fairs that continue to hire us or any other contractors to continue to put these on and keep it alive in Minnesota.”

A belt buckle rests in the gear of a bull rider during Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jeremy Olson of Cottage Grove, Wis., ropes a calf during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bull 551 roams around the arena after a failed bull ride during Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rodeo entertainer Shawn Stutzman of Staplehearst, Neb., tells a joke during the Barnum Spring Fever Days rodeo at the Carlton County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 9, in Barnum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune