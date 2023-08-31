6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
South Terrace Elementary recognized as 'School of Excellence'

South Terrace Elementary is one of five elementary schools in the state to be recognized by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association as a Minnesota School of Excellence.

South Terrace Elementary School was recently recognized as a 2023-2024 Minnesota School of Excellence.
Today at 7:00 AM

CARLTON — South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton was recently recognized as a 2023-2024 Minnesota School of Excellence, according to a news release.

South Terrace was one of five Minnesota elementary schools to be recognized by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association, the news release said.

“We are immensely proud to have been honored with the School of Excellence award … this recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our staff, students and community," said Donita Stepan, Carlton School District superintendent and principal of South Terrace Elementary, in the news release.

The School of Excellence program looks at a school community through six national standards, according to the news release.

“Through the Minnesota School of Excellence program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state for validating excellence and a commitment to continual growth in a school community,” said MESPA executive director Michelle Krell in the news release.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
