South Terrace Elementary recognized as 'School of Excellence'

CARLTON — South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton was recently recognized as a 2023-2024 Minnesota School of Excellence, according to a news release.

South Terrace was one of five Minnesota elementary schools to be recognized by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals' Association, the news release said.

“We are immensely proud to have been honored with the School of Excellence award … this recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our staff, students and community," said Donita Stepan, Carlton School District superintendent and principal of South Terrace Elementary, in the news release.

The School of Excellence program looks at a school community through six national standards, according to the news release.

“Through the Minnesota School of Excellence program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state for validating excellence and a commitment to continual growth in a school community,” said MESPA executive director Michelle Krell in the news release.