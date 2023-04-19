99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Secondhand bikes available at Carlton County Transfer station — when in supply

If you're looking for a secondhand bicycle, one place to look is the Carlton County Transfer Station.

"Free bikes" reads the sign above a snowy empty bike rack at the Carlton County Transfer Station on Monday, April 17. Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham said it's pretty hit or miss when it comes to finding bikes on the rack. But those interested should check back occasionally to see what they can find.
By Teri Cadeau
CARLTON — Looking for a secondhand bike? One place to look is the free bike rack next to the recycling center at the Carlton County Transfer Station. Bicycles that are salvageable are placed there for anyone to take for free.

The program was started by Carlton County Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham in 2020.

In 2019, she watched a documentary called "Salvage" about a landfill in Yellowknife, Canada where visitors are allowed to go in and salvage workable items to reduce landfill waste. Filmmaker Amy Elliott told the CBC the project began with more of a philosophical than an environmental purpose, but that shifted as she spent more time observing and talking to the people of Yellowknife.

"The amount of plastic and the amount of e-waste … so much cheap junk that ended up in the dump that I didn't realize there was so much of," Elliott said. "We really are in an unbelievable apex of consumerism and consumption."

The film struck a chord with Cunningham.

"That day, I had pulled a bike that someone had brought to the station. It was like this beach cruiser bike," Cunningham said. "And I was like, 'I can fix this bike.' And I ended up biking that night to the Free Range Film Festival down the road from me on that bike to see that film."

Heather's Bike
Carlton County Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham's bike, which inspired the free bike program at the Carlton County Transfer Station.
Contributed / Heather Cunningham

Cunningham said she was inspired by the incident to start pulling bikes that people could reuse and offer them for free. The program took off during 2020 as people started sorting through their homes and garages during the pandemic.

At first Cunningham wanted to expand the program to other usable items, but quickly found there wasn't enough space.

"So we started with the bikes, and people have started dropping them off and picking them up," she said. "We don't really advertise it a lot though, because it can very much hit or miss. Sometimes you'll have no bikes out there for a couple of weeks then suddenly there's 50."

As for Cunningham, she's still using the cruiser she picked up that first day.

"I've plopped some new tires on it and added a basket, and I just love it," she said. "It's pretty much the perfect bike."

