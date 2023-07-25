Second annual BBQ and Backpacks event set

CARLTON COUNTY — Carlton County United Way has joined forces with the Salvation Army and Cloquet Public Schools for a second year to offer BBQ and Backpacks, an event that provides free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to Carlton County K-12 students in need.

Families can register to receive backpacks with the form found on the United Way of Carlton County website. The only requirement for students to qualify for a free backpack is that they be a K-12 student at a school in Carlton County.

Forms can be mailed to or dropped off at the Salvation Army Office, 316 Carlton Ave., or to the United Way of Carlton County, 807 Cloquet Ave. Forms can also be submitted via email to director@unitedwaycarltoncounty.org by Tuesday, Aug. 1; physical forms are also available in the offices at the organizations.

The BBQ and Backpacks event will take place Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hilltop Park in Cloquet. The day will include backpack pick-up; a free hot dog meal from the B&B Market wagon; information and services from area nonprofits; and various kid-friendly activities including face painting, music and a rock climbing wall.

United Way of Carlton County executive director Sarah Buhs said the organizations gave out roughly 500 backpacks in 2022. This year they are striving for upwards of 1,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donations from local organizations and individual donors have made it possible for them to offer the backpacks at no cost to families, Buhs said. Each individual backpack will be stuffed with school supplies specific for either elementary, middle, or high school students.

“Our goal is to stuff the backpacks with as many school supplies that parents or caregivers would normally see on the school supply lists, so they hardly would have to spend any money on that and be able to get them pretty close to being set for school to start this fall,” Buhs said.

BBQ and Backpacks is still looking for school supply donations. They also need volunteers to help stuff backpacks on Aug. 10 and to help out at the event Aug. 12. A volunteer registration form, a school supply list, and a list of donation sites are all available at unitedwaycarltoncounty.org.

“We’re very grateful for our giving community and happy to have the partnership with the Salvation Army and Cloquet Schools working together to get backpacks out to kids,” Buhs said.

