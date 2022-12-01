Scrooge visits Cloquet in latest County Seat Theater production

CLOQUET — The County Seat Theater Company puts the phantasmagoric qualities of Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" at center stage starting Friday, Dec. 2.

The show begins with ghostly apparitions darting around the four-poster bed of Scrooge (played by Ruthie Breuer), who is having a fitful, nightmare-filled sleep, a news release said.

“Director Greg Anderson said from the start that he was excited to see veteran actor Breuer in this role,” said general manager Joel Soukkala. “Anderson didn’t necessarily seek out a female to play this role, but went into casting with an open mind and, in my opinion, cast this show perfectly.”

There are 18 cast members in the show, many playing two or more roles, according to the news release.

“We are so excited to welcome a number of new actors to this show,” Soukkala said. “Actors of all ages and from all over Carlton County and Duluth — it is truly a community production!”

The County Seat Theater Company will present live performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9. Matinee performances beginning at 2 p.m. will be held on Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. All performances will take place at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. There will be no On Demand screenings for this show.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.

During the show's run, the Encore Art Gallery will feature a variety of work by over 20 local artists. Much of the art is available for sale. The theater will also have gift certificates, as well a season passes, available for their 2023 season.

The County Seat Theater Company's 2023 slate of shows will include "Charlotte’s Web" adapted by Joseph Robinette; "Tracks" by Peter Tarsi; "Women Playing Hamlet" by William Missouri Downs; "Deer Camp" by Gene Jurek with music by Doug Spartz; and "Christmas Belles" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.