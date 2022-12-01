Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scrooge visits Cloquet in latest County Seat Theater production

Performances of 'A Christmas Carol' begin Friday, Dec. 2.

DSC_0490.jpg
Ruthie Breuer, right, as Scrooge collects payment from a local vendor played by Kay Rieck during a recent rehearsal for The County Seat Theater Company's production of 'A Christmas Carol.' Performances begin Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, and run through Dec. 11.
Contributed / Joel Soukkala
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 06:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The County Seat Theater Company puts the phantasmagoric qualities of Charles Dickens’ classic "A Christmas Carol" at center stage starting Friday, Dec. 2.

The show begins with ghostly apparitions darting around the four-poster bed of Scrooge (played by Ruthie Breuer), who is having a fitful, nightmare-filled sleep, a news release said.

“Director Greg Anderson said from the start that he was excited to see veteran actor Breuer in this role,” said general manager Joel Soukkala. “Anderson didn’t necessarily seek out a female to play this role, but went into casting with an open mind and, in my opinion, cast this show perfectly.”

There are 18 cast members in the show, many playing two or more roles, according to the news release.

“We are so excited to welcome a number of new actors to this show,” Soukkala said. “Actors of all ages and from all over Carlton County and Duluth — it is truly a community production!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The County Seat Theater Company will present live performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9. Matinee performances beginning at 2 p.m. will be held on Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. All performances will take place at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. There will be no On Demand screenings for this show.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Duluth SNOWSTORM
  1. Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
  2. Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
  3. Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.

During the show's run, the Encore Art Gallery will feature a variety of work by over 20 local artists. Much of the art is available for sale. The theater will also have gift certificates, as well a season passes, available for their 2023 season.

The County Seat Theater Company's 2023 slate of shows will include "Charlotte’s Web" adapted by Joseph Robinette; "Tracks" by Peter Tarsi; "Women Playing Hamlet" by William Missouri Downs; "Deer Camp" by Gene Jurek with music by Doug Spartz; and "Christmas Belles" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Related Topics: CLOQUETTHEATEREVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Debra Madson Chris
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports