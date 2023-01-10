Sandman appointed Cloquet School Board Chair

CLOQUET — Longtime Cloquet School Board member Nate Sandman was voted as the new Board Chair during the organizational meeting held Monday, Jan. 9 at Garfield School.

Sandman, who previously served as Board Clerk, takes over the vacant position from former Board Chair Ted Lammi, who lost his bid for reelection in November.

The appointment was made following two deadlocked votes with Gary “Hawk” Huard vying for the position as well. The final tally included four votes for Sandman and two for Huard.

Prior to the vote, both board members shared their hope for greater transparency regarding information for agenda items.

“My one concern is that I do believe that we need more transparency on the board. I think since I’ve been on for this last term now we haven’t seen that, and I think each and every board member should be involved in everything that the board represents,” Huard said. ”...I find out things down on the street where I should have been told by the school board chairman or somebody else.”

Sandman echoed Huard's sentiments.

“I think we all have raised some concerns that communication has lacked at times,” Sandman said. ”... We are all serving our schools, students and the community so there’s been a lot of concerns when it comes to points of discussions and also with our sometimes limited knowledge on stuff and how we have to act.”

Cloquet School District Superintendent Michael Cary closed the discussion with a reminder that he’s always available for clarification on agenda items and actions.

“If there’s ever a question about something coming up on a board agenda or a board action that you ever feel you want to know more about, I am absolutely 100% always here willing to work and give you that information,” he said.

Agreement with Esko approved

The Esko School District will have the option to purchase Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) services from the Cloquet School District as part of a purchase of services agreement approved by the Cloquet Board during Monday’s meeting.

Under the terms of the agreement, which went into effect Jan. 3 and will run through June 2 of this year, students with disabilities as defined by the Students with Disabilities Act will be allowed to access COTA services through Jackie Majerle of the Cloquet School District.

The agreement goes on to state that Majerle will provide up to 84 hours, or four hours per week, of COTA services at a rate of $23.20 per hour to Esko through the end of the academic year. Services will be provided in an environment that is “essentially equivalent” to regular education program.