Friday, February 17

News Local

Resources available to Cloquet High School students after classmate jumped from window

A student suffered non-life threatening injuries after jumping out of a second-story window before school started on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Cloquet High School
Jamie Lund / 2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
February 17, 2023 10:42 AM

CLOQUET — Counselors, social workers and behavioral health experts are available for Cloquet High School students after a student jumped from a second-story window at the school on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The incident happened at 8:20 a.m., prior to school starting at 8:30 a.m., Cloquet Superintendent Michael Cary said in a statement. The student's injuries were not life threatening, he added.

"I’m proud and impressed with the quick actions of our CHS staff," he said, also thanking the Cloquet Police Department and Cloquet Area Fire District for their assistance.

Cary said the district has a team of counselors and social workers on site to help both students and staff. A behavioral health team from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is also assisting the district.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said the incident was an apparent mental health crisis and has been referred to the Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Department.

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
