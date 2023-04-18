Residents speak out about alleged threats, violence in Carlton schools

CARLTON — Some residents have voiced frustration with how the Carlton School District handled an alleged threat of violence to a Native American student.

Twenty-five to 30 people attended the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, with nine who addressed the issue during the public comment portion.

The alleged incident happened on school grounds while school was in session, and is said to have involved a white student threatening a Native American student with a weapon, according to the people who spoke at the school board meeting.

The board did not address the specific incident, citing data privacy.

The district’s Indigenous Student Council, which was formed at the beginning of the school year, presented a letter about the incident to school board members at a meeting last month.

In it, Student Council members said the school’s response made the Indigenous community feel unsafe, invisible and dehumanized, and as though white students in the school could attack them physically or verbally and the penalty would not be the same if the roles were reversed.

The response from administration continues to not make students feel safe in this school. It’s as if it’s too inconvenient for administration to do something different … We demand change. Ayeden Diver-Anderson, chairperson, Indigenous Student Council

The district enrolled 342 students this school year, according to Minnesota Department of Education data. Approximately 17% of those students are American Indian.

School district policies deem fighting “or any other assaultive behavior” that could cause injury to be unacceptable. Also unacceptable, according to district policy, is the possession or use of a weapon such as an airgun or knife. Both could result in in-school suspension, among a host of other possible penalties.

Those policies would seem to apply, said Kevin Kot, Carlton's American Indian Education coordinator, but he argued they don’t go far enough.

Carlton American Indian Education Coordinator Kevin Kot speaks during the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, April 17. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Kot said the residents’ planned attendance at Monday’s board meeting was meant as a “rebuttal” to district policy. Other districts would have immediately suspended the white student for several days and required a remedial meeting with school leaders before the student’s return, he claims.

At the meeting, Ayeden Diver-Anderson, chairperson of the Indigenous Student Council, demanded harsher penalties for violence perpetrated on school grounds in order to ensure students feel safe.

“The response from administration continues to not make students feel safe in this school. It’s as if it’s too inconvenient for administration to do something different … We demand change,” Diver-Anderson said. “We formed this student council to have a voice and to see changes in this school.”

Kevin Dupuis Sr., chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s Reservation Business Committee, echoed the sentiments of Diver-Anderson before speaking about the painful history of violence perpetrated against Native American women.

“We as tribes fight for things called VAWA (Violence Against Women Act),” he said. “We have historical and generational trauma. We’re dealing with issues that affect PTSD or starting of PTSD.”

From my perspective, we were just trying to find an opportunity that worked in our day to have a conversation with you, but I can hear you in terms of how it looked and was perceived from your perspective. John Engstrom, Carlton superintendent

Diver-Anderson went on to voice her frustration that Carlton Middle/High School Principal Warren Peterson and Superintendent John Engstrom did not allow fellow members of the Indigenous Student Council to be present for a meeting March 31 in which the letter detailing the incident was discussed.

“The Indigenous Student Council was not notified about this meeting, and it was inappropriate that I was denied the opportunity to have the whole student council present during that meeting,” she said. “It was an abuse of power to have me, a woman with two men who are part of administration, when I requested as a female to have student council in there to talk to all of us.”

Engstrom expressed remorse for the way administration handled the meeting with Diver-Anderson.

“I really do want to apologize personally to Ayeden. From my perspective, we were just trying to find an opportunity that worked in our day to have a conversation with you, but I can hear you in terms of how it looked and was perceived from your perspective,” Engstrom said.

Engstrom urged caution in drawing conclusions from a recounting of the alleged incident shared widely on social media.

“The events as they were described on social media were different from the events as we understand them to be and everyone has rights, so just be careful about how and what is shared on social media,” he said.

Specific steps to address the issues raised at the meeting were not discussed by the board, though board Chair Julianne Emerson said the community’s message was received.

“I just want to make sure that you know that the board did hear the broader scope of things, not just the incident, but the bigger picture,” Emerson said.