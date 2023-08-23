Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Residents honored at Carlton County Fair

Friday, Aug. 18 saw the award presentations for Carlton County Century Farms, Outstanding Senior Citizens, and Farm Family of the Year.

A man and woman shake hands with another man and woman
Joe and Amanda Lambert of Happy Critters Farm, the 2023 Farm Family of the Year, shake hands with county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony upon receiving their award at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
August 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM

CARLTON COUNTY — A number of community members were recognized for their contributions Friday, Aug. 18 during a ceremony at the Carlton County Fair hosted by county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony.

A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
Fair-goers holding funnel cakes and lemonade filled the pavilion at noon for the presentation of two Century Farm awards, two Outstanding Senior Citizen awards, the Carlton County Farm Family award, and an additional award to honor Florian Chmielewski and the 78 years he’s spent playing his accordion at the fair.

Outstanding Senior Citizen:

  • Sharon Zelazny
  • Harold Ankrum

Century farms:

  • Dahl Family Farm
  • Olesiak Family Farm

Farm Family of the Year:

  • Lambert family of Happy Critters Farm
A man and two women stand with a plaque for a photo.
County commissioner Susan Zmyslony, center, and Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year Award committee member Barb Dahl, right, honor Florian Chmielewski on Friday, Aug. 18, with a plaque for the 78 years he's spent bringing polka music to the Carlton County Fair.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
A woman stands with her family holding an award certificate.
Sharon Zelazny, mayor of Cromwell, center, poses with her Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on Friday, Aug. 18. She was nominated for the improvements she has helped make possible in the city of Cromwell.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
Four people stand for a photo with an award plaque.
Harold Ankrum, second from right, poses with his Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on Friday, Aug. 18. He was nominated for his various "fiasco" fundraising events that he hosts for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
A family stands with their award for a photo.
Members of the Dahl family accept their Century Farm award at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18. County commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony presented the award.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
A family stands with their award for a photo.
Members of the Olesiak family accept their Century Farm award at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18. The award was presented by county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal
A family stands for a photo with their award
County commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony and University of Minnesota Extension Agriculture Educator Mercedes Moffett presented the 2023 Farm Family to the Lambert Family of Happy Critters Farm of Mahtowa on Friday, Aug. 18, in the pavilion during the Carlton County Fair.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
