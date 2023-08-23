Residents honored at Carlton County Fair
Friday, Aug. 18 saw the award presentations for Carlton County Century Farms, Outstanding Senior Citizens, and Farm Family of the Year.
CARLTON COUNTY — A number of community members were recognized for their contributions Friday, Aug. 18 during a ceremony at the Carlton County Fair hosted by county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony.
Fair-goers holding funnel cakes and lemonade filled the pavilion at noon for the presentation of two Century Farm awards, two Outstanding Senior Citizen awards, the Carlton County Farm Family award, and an additional award to honor Florian Chmielewski and the 78 years he’s spent playing his accordion at the fair.
Outstanding Senior Citizen:
- Sharon Zelazny
- Harold Ankrum
Century farms:
- Dahl Family Farm
- Olesiak Family Farm
Farm Family of the Year:
- Lambert family of Happy Critters Farm
