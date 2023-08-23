Residents honored at Carlton County Fair

CARLTON COUNTY — A number of community members were recognized for their contributions Friday, Aug. 18 during a ceremony at the Carlton County Fair hosted by county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony.

Fair-goers holding funnel cakes and lemonade filled the pavilion at noon for the presentation of two Century Farm awards, two Outstanding Senior Citizen awards, the Carlton County Farm Family award, and an additional award to honor Florian Chmielewski and the 78 years he’s spent playing his accordion at the fair.

Outstanding Senior Citizen:



Sharon Zelazny

Harold Ankrum

Century farms:



Dahl Family Farm

Olesiak Family Farm

Farm Family of the Year:



Lambert family of Happy Critters Farm

County commissioner Susan Zmyslony, center, and Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year Award committee member Barb Dahl, right, honor Florian Chmielewski on Friday, Aug. 18, with a plaque for the 78 years he's spent bringing polka music to the Carlton County Fair. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Sharon Zelazny, mayor of Cromwell, center, poses with her Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on Friday, Aug. 18. She was nominated for the improvements she has helped make possible in the city of Cromwell. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Harold Ankrum, second from right, poses with his Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on Friday, Aug. 18. He was nominated for his various "fiasco" fundraising events that he hosts for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Members of the Dahl family accept their Century Farm award at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18. County commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony presented the award. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Members of the Olesiak family accept their Century Farm award at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18. The award was presented by county commissioners Gary Peterson and Susan Zmyslony. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal