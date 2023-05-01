99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Public invited to open house for new Cloquet Carlton County Airport hangar

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are expected to attend the grand opening hosted by Venture North Aviation.

092420.N.PJ.AirportGrantbrief.jpg
The Cloquet Carlton County Airport.
Jamey Malcomb / 2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 10:30 AM

CLOQUET — State lawmakers will visit Wednesday, May 3, for the grand opening of the new Cloquet Carlton County Airport fixed-base hangar.

Carlton County officials and Venture North Aviation, the fixed-base operator, will host a public open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the airport, 125 Wheaton Road. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are expected to attend.

The hangar is a joint economic development endeavor among the U.S. Department of Economic Development, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Carlton County, according to a news release from the county.

070121.N.PJ.CarltonCountyBoard.jpg
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Carlton County awards bid for new hangar
After bids came in at nearly double initial estimates, the Minnesota Department of Aeronautics gave the project another $1 million.
June 29, 2021 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Fixed-based operators are commercial enterprises that operate at an airport to provide services such as fueling, parking, hangar space and maintenance for private aircraft.

“This expansion at the Cloquet Carlton County Airport will hopefully be the first of many," Carlton County Board Chair Dick Brenner said in the news release. “As we see northern Minnesota become a major aviation hub, Cloquet Carlton County Airport will be an additional transportation site for growth and expansion.”

062719.N.PJ.CarltonCountyAirports_1.jpg
Business
FROM 2019: Carlton County airports generate millions in economic activity
Cloquet and Moose Lake airports combined support more than 35 jobs county-wide.
July 01, 2019 02:10 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

The new hangar will provide "increased space, employment opportunities and a workforce conduit, along with additional transportation options to local, regional and inter-state commuter, transit and commerce benefactors," the news release said.

Carlton County commissioners awarded a $2.2 million contract to Maertens-Brenny Construction Co., of Minneapolis, in June 2021 to build the hangar. Maertens-Brenny was the lowest bidder for the project.

By Staff reports
