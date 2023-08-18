Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Thursday's sights at the 2023 Carlton County Fair

A tractor pull, animals and the Little Scrappers Pedal Pull were highlights from Thursday, Aug. 17.

Boy sweeps hay in bar
Aaron Grimm, 11 of Moose Lake, sweeps the walkway in the dairy barn clear of hay on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Grimm was at the fair with his five-day-old calf, dubbed Baby J. The calf comes from a line of heifers whose names start with J: Baby J's mom is Jazzie and her mom was Jasmine. Grimm received his first cow from his grandpa and has enjoyed working with cattle ever since.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM
Crowd gathers to watch Little Scrappers Pedal Pull
A large crowd gathered round to watch the Little Scrappers Pedal Pull on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Violet Bender, 4 of Moose Lake, pulled for over 34 feet during the event.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Men shear a sheep
Jon Finifrock, left, and his son, Nathan, shear their sheep on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. This particular sheep was vocal during the process and entertained passersby.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy shows pig at local fair
Caleb Hacker, 10 of Esko, shows off his pig at the Carlton County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy comforts his calf during showman competition
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County Fair and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

Man holds American flag while standing next to a tractor
Dan Davidson holds the flag during the national anthem on Thursday, Aug. 17, before the tractor pull at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Man stands next to his tractor
Jaxon Lind of Barnum looks over his tractor Thursday, Aug. 17, before his turn in the tractor pull competition at the Carlton County Fair. Lind and his grandpa rebuilt the tractor over a decade ago to participate in tractor pull competitions. His grandpa has since died, but Lind continues to carry on the tradition by competing each year.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Man drives tractor in tractor pull
Marty Granger's tractor pulls the load approximately 247.56 feet in the tractor pull competition on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A farm property with a pasture, farm buildings, and a red barn.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
22m ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
365265545_670236861806472_6739804229908782910_n.jpg
Local
Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
Quickly securing a temporary space and even beginning a reconciliation process with the suspect, a pastor said he has been overwhelmed by community support.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Cloquet High School
Local
Cloquet School Board approves $490K grant
Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said the funds will be used to hire a student success coordinators to work with eighth and ninth graders.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Air-quality alert
Local
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
The alert will be in effect all day Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
081221.n.pj.HospitalDiverting4.jpg
Local
CAFD Board OKs new ambulance purchase
Officials plan to replace an ambulance in 2025, but said they need to put the order in now to ensure it's delivered on time.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
People pose with a donation check
Local
FDL Band donates $20K to First Witness Child Advocacy Center
First Witness Child Advocacy Center started a capital campaign in 2022 to raise $3.5 million to acquire, renovate and construct a new facility on 14th Avenue East and Second Street in Duluth.
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
Members Only
Local
Carlton County century farms have long, entwined history
The Olesiak and Dahl farms have a history of over 100 years in dairy and beef farming, and in haying fields in Carlton County. They will be honored at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Essentia Health
Local
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment
Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A man performs on stage at an outdoor concert as spectators look on.
Local
Photos and video: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival
The summer festival started Friday and wraps up Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, with 17 musical acts on the schedule.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson

Women pet a horse
Mollie Horton, left, along with her sister Naomi, behind, and niece Emma Haglin, 4, stop to learn more about the Carlton County Mounted Posse from Capt. Callan Smith, right, and her 25-year-old partner, Mama, on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Carlton's Mounted Posse have been around for over 25 years.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Girl decorates horse stall
Riley McNamara, 15 of Mahtowa, decorates the stall of Tessa, her 17-year-old paint horse, on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair. McNamara has owned Tessa for the past four years, and the pair will participate in the Showing Pleasure category during the annual horse show
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A silky goat stands in a stall
A silky goat is curious about the camera directed its way on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A photo of a seated man
Local
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 11, 2023
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports
001_5904.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more
Aug 11
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Cloquet-Carlton’s Addison Sandman (15) stays on the ball as Mankato East’s Avery Hoffman (7) pursues
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Cloquet-Carlton maintains lofty expectations
1d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A painting depicting a pasture with dairy cows, a big white barn, and other farm buildings.
Members Only
Local
Carlton County century farms have long, entwined history
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
The Minnesota Wilderness’ Tristan Rostangno (left) reaches in front of Connor Koviak of the Brookings Blizzard and Wilderness’ goalie Luke Kania to get the puck during Monday’s game at Cloquet’s Northwoods Arena. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)
Sports
Cloquet Country Club drops Wilderness’ shared liquor license
Aug 11
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A photo of a seated man
Local
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports