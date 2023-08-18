Photos: Thursday's sights at the 2023 Carlton County Fair
A tractor pull, animals and the Little Scrappers Pedal Pull were highlights from Thursday, Aug. 17.
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
Quickly securing a temporary space and even beginning a reconciliation process with the suspect, a pastor said he has been overwhelmed by community support.
Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said the funds will be used to hire a student success coordinators to work with eighth and ninth graders.
The alert will be in effect all day Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Officials plan to replace an ambulance in 2025, but said they need to put the order in now to ensure it's delivered on time.
First Witness Child Advocacy Center started a capital campaign in 2022 to raise $3.5 million to acquire, renovate and construct a new facility on 14th Avenue East and Second Street in Duluth.
Members Only
The Olesiak and Dahl farms have a history of over 100 years in dairy and beef farming, and in haying fields in Carlton County. They will be honored at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.
Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.
The summer festival started Friday and wraps up Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, with 17 musical acts on the schedule.
ADVERTISEMENT