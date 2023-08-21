Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Sunday fun at the 2023 Carlton County Fair

Favorable weather drew people to the Carlton County Fairgrounds in Barnum for the last day of the fair.

Woman and her niece enjoy a ride at the fair
Brenna McClarey, of Duluth, enjoys the Sizzler ride with her niece Harlee Lonetto, 6 of Cloquet, at the Carlton County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 9:02 AM
Girl rides down giant slide at fair
Charlotte Peterson, 4 of Wrenshall, rides down the giant slide at the Carlton County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Girl feeds goat at fair
Addie Anderson, 9 of Duluth, feeds a curious goat at the Carlton County Fair petting zoo on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Girl rides sheep during fair competition
Katherine Jacobson, 8 of Iron, clings to her sheep during the mutton bustin' competition on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy sweeps hay in bar
Boy rides sheep during fair competition
Rocco Hanna, 7 of Duluth, participates in the annual mutton bustin' competition on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. It was Hanna's second year participating in the event.
Amy Arnston / Cloquet Pine Journal
People walk around at a local fair
People fill the Carlton County Fairgrounds in Barnum on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Two sea lions kiss
Zoe and Lilly, two rescue sea lions, swap a quick kiss for the crowd on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Sea Lion Splash, a national organization that rescues sea lions, participated in the fair.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Woman sitting at table answers questions from passersby
Master Gardener Dawn Moffett, left, answers questions at the University of Minnesota Extension booth on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Poultry producers show their animals at local fair
From left, Emily Hacker, 18; Laura Rubesh, 15; and Jackson Hacker, 15 listen to the judges on Sunday, Aug. 20, during the round robin chicken portion of the 4-H show at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. Hacker will show her pig at the Minnesota State Fair later this month.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Two percheron horses pull a wagon at the fair
From left, Darwin Davis and Brent Speldrich drive the percheron cross with quarter horse team around the arena at the Carlton County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 20. Speldrich owns the horses along with his wife, Dustie, and credits Davis for teaching them about the horse breed.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
