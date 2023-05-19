99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Hundreds turn out for 2023 Transportation Night

Daisy Rose, director of Carlton Community Education, estimated 200-250 people attended the annual event on Thursday, May 18.

Boy on a swing is pushed by man behind him
Wes Vork, an employee at Cars Towing, watches over Drake Pape, 4, of Carlton, on Thursday, May 18, during Transportation Night at South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton. Cars Towing hooked a swing to the winch of their tow truck for kids to enjoy a supervised swing ride.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM
Sheriff's deputy hands out stickers to kids
Carlton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Georgia Gates hands out stickers to kids during Transportation Night on Thursday, May 18. Children had the opportunity to sit in the driver's seat and learn how police vehicles operate.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy crawls in a fire truck seat
Leo Rychlak, 1, of Carlton, enjoys crawling around the inside of a fire truck as part of Transportation Night on Thursday, May 18. The event provided a hands-on opportunity for people of all ages to explore the trucks and equipment they see in their community.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy sits in a semi-truck
Landen Schrecengost, 2, of Carlton, enjoys his time inside the Magnum semi-truck, while his mom, Bekka, stands closely on his other side. The two had been at Transportation Night for over an hour on Thursday, May 18, and Landen was not slowing down in the pursuit of sitting in each of the vehicles, Bekka said.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A black and white photo construction underway on a hillside.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: 125 years of papermaking, graveyard volunteers, conference champs and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Student poses with award presenters
Local
Cloquet students honored during 2023 awards ceremony
During the Awards Convocation on May 10, students received awards and scholarships.
May 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: VSO Garage Sale, Poppy Day and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
May 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire-smoke
Local
Minnesota air quality alert expanded statewide, covering everyone who goes outdoors
State air experts suggest limiting outdoor activities until the smoke clears on Friday
May 18, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Woman stands holding certificate
Local
Community Memorial Hospital names 1st DAISY award winner
Jeanie Holbeck, an intensive care unit registered nurse, is the hospital's first award recipient.
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hammitt
Local
Hammitt posthumously named president emeritus at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College
Stephanie Hammitt was the college’s president from 2019 to 2022. She died in November after a battle with cancer.
May 17, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
082920.N.DNT.CovidEducation c12.JPG
Local
What does a higher education bill mean for Northland colleges?
A compromise reached earlier this week in St. Paul means $1.87 billion for Minnesota State colleges over the next two fiscal years.
May 17, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Gavel stock image
Local
Willow River man granted new trial
The 40-year-old man's sentence was vacated as a result of Brady violations committed by the Carlton County Attorney's Office during the 2021 jury trial, according to court documents.
May 17, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
The famed artifacts were taken from the Grand Rapids museum in 2005 and recovered in 2018.
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Local
Cloquet approves storm debris removal project bid
Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of brush from the historic December snow event in early June.
May 17, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Man talks to a crowd
Carlton Fire and Ambulance Captain,Tim Jessin talks to families on Thursday, May 18, during Transportation Night at the South Terrace Elementary School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Two off-road vehicles sit in a parking lot
Two off-road vehicles are seen on Thursday, May 18, during Transportation Night at South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A loader sits on display in a school parking lot
A piece of heavy equipment is on display during Transportation Night on Thursday, May 18. Over a dozen of vehicles and heavy equipment machines were on display at the event. Children had the opportunity to sit in the driver's seat, honk the horn and explore most of the vehicles. Testing each horn was the "must-do" item of the night.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A semi-truck, a school bus and a tow truck sit in a school parking lot waiting for children to explore them
Vehicles at Transportation Night on Thursday, May 18, include a semi-truck, a school bus and a tow truck. Daisy Rose, director of Carlton Community Education, estimated 200-250 people attended the annual event.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board nears budget surplus recommendations, decision on superintendent
May 16, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School District focuses on 'real-world opportunities' with 4 course categories
May 16, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Erika Shady and Kailee Kiminski
Local
K-12 bill would mean new mascot at Esko, other Minnesota schools
May 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A black and white photo construction underway on a hillside.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: 125 years of papermaking, graveyard volunteers, conference champs and more
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Hammitt
Local
Hammitt posthumously named president emeritus at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College
May 17, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
five daughters farm family.jpg
Business
Esko couple open alpaca ranch
May 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine