News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Getting festive at Carlton's Historic Scott House

The Holiday Tea event held Wednesday, Dec. 7, was a fundraiser for the Carlton County Historical Society.

Woman standing serves seated woman dessert
Peggy Vanhoever, left, serves Peggy Jansson, of Mahtowa, some of the homemade desserts at the Historic Scott House Holiday Tea event on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Vanhoever spent all of Tuesday making the homemade cookies and desserts for the event.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Woman plays music at Historic Scott House
Rachel Johnson, Mahtowa, a member of Seconds Count quartet plays Christmas music at the Historic Scott House in Carlton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, during the Holiday Tea. The event was a fundraiser for the Carlton County Historical Society.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Z62_0300.jpg
In honor of Pearl Harbor Day, all of the cookie recipes used at the Holiday Tea on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Historic Scott House in Carlton were from cookbooks from 1940. Carlton County Historical Society director Carol Klitzke assembled the recipe booklet similar to a ration pamphlet. Attendees all received the booklet for attending the event.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Woman pours tea into cup
Susan Vincent, left, of Cloquet, pours tea on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Scott House in Carlton. The Holiday Tea event was a fundraiser for the Carlton County Historical Society.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Woman holding teacup sitting in a chair listening
Carlton County Historical Society employee Suzanne Vanhoever takes a moment out of the busy afternoon to talk with some of the attendees at the Holiday Tea held at the Historic Scott House in Carlton on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
James Sheetz, owner of the Historic Scott House, welcomes his guests
James Sheetz, owner of the Historic Scott House, right, welcomes his guests and points out the antique Christmas decorations from various countries on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Roughly 36 people attended the Holiday Tea event.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Attendees enjoyed hot Christmas tea
Attendees enjoyed hot Christmas tea, along with their cookies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Historic Scott House in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
