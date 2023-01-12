99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Fun at the rink with Esko Hockey

The Esko Hockey Association and Esko Schools partnered to offer free skating sessions for kids on Wednesdays when they are released from school early.

Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine
Kids slowly skate behind the ice-resurfacing machine on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the first open hockey skate put on by the Esko Hockey Association. The organization partnered with Esko Schools to offer free busing for students to skate after school on Wednesdays with early release. Wednesday was the first day and close to 60 kids attended, as well as many parents and grandparents. All skaters were required to wear helmets.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Students race off the bus in anticipation of open hockey skate at Esko
Students race off the bus in anticipation of open hockey skate at Esko on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jackson Harstad, 7, and Brooks Ruuska enjoy free popcorn and Gatorade
At right, Jackson Harstad, 7, and Brooks Ruuska enjoy free popcorn and Gatorade sponsored by the Esko Hockey Association on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Royce Upton, 5, of Esko gets help putting his helmet on
Royce Upton, 5, of Esko gets help putting his helmet on from his grandpa, John Upton, on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township appoints Sunnarborg to vacant slot
The township board started its search to fill the vacant seat over after receiving a letter from Minnesota Department of Administration.
January 11, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko Schools to add eLearning option for snow days
The eLearing option will allow the district to avoid making up school days in June, should severe weather close the school.
January 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
donald blom.png
Local
Details emerge in Donald Blom prison death
He was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Katie Poirier in 1999.
January 11, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Wrenshall Wrens logo.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Lego Club to launch
Wrenshall Community Education Director Ashley Laveau gives an update on course offerings and events:
January 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Ashley Laveau / Wrenshall Community Education
File: Peter Stauber
Local
Stauber introduces bill to limit environmental review of mines to 3 years
It would also limit the window lawsuits could be filed to 120 days after the permit is issued.
January 10, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Garfield School
Local
Sandman appointed Cloquet School Board Chair
Sandman received the majority 4-2 vote following two deadlocked votes with fellow board member Gary "Hawk" Huard also vying for the position.
January 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall School Board approves $70K worth of cuts
The latest approved cuts make the total cuts by the district roughly $100,000, as the district tries to make $330,000 worth of cuts before the next school year.
January 10, 2023 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Gavel stock image
Local
Carlton County charges dismissed after federal indictment in meth case
Charges in Carlton County, where a Duluth man was arrested with 11 pounds of methamphetamine, were dropped after federal charges were filed.
January 09, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Ambulance lights
Local
Man killed in truck vs. train crash near Culver
The collision happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in Industrial Township.
January 06, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wood City Riders Snowmobile Club groomers clear snow
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Downed trees, Nordic skiing and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
January 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Alex Pinkert slows down before reaching the stairs that go down to the lower rinks.
Alex Pinkert slows down before reaching the stairs that go down to the lower rinks. Students were able to skate on four rinks during the open hockey skate in Esko on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The free hockey skate is offered on Wednesdays with early release from school. Esko families can sign up each week by Tuesday. Volunteers are at the school to make sure the students get on the right bus. Open hockey skate is open to any student enrolled at Esko and is free.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Lyla Hudspith, 10, and Ellie Ruuska, 10, both of Esko, share smiles
Lyla Hudspith, 10, and Ellie Ruuska, 10, both of Esko, share smiles during the open hockey skate in Esko on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Ashton Martin, of Esko, takes a break from shooting the puck
Ashton Martin, of Esko, takes a break from shooting the puck on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Winterquist Elementary students have fun chasing the puck
Winterquist Elementary students have fun chasing the puck on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the Esko Hockey Association's open hockey skate.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Aiden Reinersten, 5, of Esko, has fun pushing around a chair on the rink
Aiden Reinersten, 5, of Esko, has fun pushing around a chair on the rink on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Alden Kantola, 4, of Esko, enjoys some popcorn
Alden Kantola, 4, of Esko, enjoys some popcorn while helping his mom, Stephanie, in the concession stands on Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the Esko Hockey Association's open skate.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Related Topics: ESKO
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate
The Hermantown congressman had voted for McCarthy 11 times as the third day of unsuccessful speaker selection ended.
January 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Wii-aadizookewag, library events and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
4 things to know from Wrenshall's first School Board meeting of 2023
The district welcomed its new board members, and one returning member; shifted its leadership around and discussed how it should proceed after the superintendent's retirement.
January 04, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman