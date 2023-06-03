99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Photos: Esko High School sends off Class of 2023

Here's a peek at the goings on before, during and after the ceremony Friday, June 2.

Graduates toss their caps into the air
Members of the Esko High School Class of 2023 toss their graduation caps after the ceremony outside of the school on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
Today at 10:01 AM

ESKO — The Esko High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation on Friday, June 2.

Here's a peek at the goings on before, during and after the ceremony.

Class advisors go over ceremony with graduates before it starts
Esko teacher and senior class advisor, Mr. G. Johnson, right, along with high school counselor Ms. Nikki Peterson review the ceremony with the graduating class before they enter the Esko High School gymnasium on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Three young women walk down a hallway to graduate from high school
From left, Gabriella Schroeder, Ava Ion and Hanna Nooyen lead the graduating class on Friday, June 2, at Esko High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Student makes a funny face to family in the crowd at graduation
Drew Prachar reacts to friends and family in attendance at Esko High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Student fist bumps her high school principal after giving a speech
Lydia Swedberg, left, fist bumps Greg Hexum, Esko High School principal, after her speech during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Student sings a solo
Ben Meysembourg performs a solo during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2, at Esko High School.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Student holds his diploma
Owen Wilson exits the stage after receiving his diploma during the Esko High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Graduate gets a hug
Cale Haugen gets a hug at the graduation ceremony at Esko High School on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
graduate poses with his brother after ceremony
Wyatt Hudspith, left, poses with his older brother, Gage, after Esko High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Sunset after graduation
Sunset over the reception line after the graduation ceremony at Esko High School on Friday, June 2.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
