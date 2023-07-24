Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach

Community members took advantage of 75-degree temperatures Friday, July 21 to enjoy the Beach at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

Children go down a water slide at the beach
Children go down the slide at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21. Cloquet Community Education extended hours for the beach this summer. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Today at 11:21 AM
Girl reacts to hitting the water at the bottom of a water slide
Stella Beck, 6, of Wrenshall, reacts as she slides into the water at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Teenagers play volleyball in the water at the beach
A group of teenagers stay cools while playing volleyball at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Child swims at the beach
Lillian Beck, 4, of Wrenshall, carefully looks for interesting rocks in the water at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Lifeguard sits in a chair watching swimmers
Lifeguard Avery Martineau, 16, of Esko, watches the swimmers at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy jumps into the water at the beach
Charlie Nelson, 10, of White Bear Lake, jumps into the water at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21. Nelson passed his swim test shortly before jumping in the water. Swimmers under 11 years old are required to wear a lifejacket unless they are able to demonstrate swim skills to the lifeguards.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Man sits on a chair in the shade holding his 9-month-old granddaughter
Loran Wappes of Cloquet holds his 9-month-old granddaughter, Cordelia, in the shade at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Two girls dig in the sand at the beach
Cera Clingman, 12, in front, and Ava Krob, 12, behind, both of Cloquet, discover the dinosaur dig at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy carries a bucket of water at the beach
Oliver Nolle, 11, of Cloquet, carries water at Pinehurst Park Beach on Friday, July 21.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Boy comes up for air wearing goggles at the beach
Ayden Johnson, 9, of Cloquet, comes up for air on Friday, July 21, at Pinehurst Park Beach.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

