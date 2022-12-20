Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Children hit the ice, decorate cookies during Skate with Santa event

Carlton Youth Hockey hosted its first Skate with Santa event Sunday, Dec. 18.

Isaac and Finley Gladen, of Carlton, enjoy putting extra frosting on their sugar cookies
Isaac and Finley Gladen, of Carlton, enjoy putting extra frosting on their sugar cookies during the Skate with Santa event on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Four Seasons Sports Complex. Children were able to skate, decorate cookies and visit with Santa for $5 per child. The fee covered supplies for cookie decorating, organizers said.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
December 19, 2022 08:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
At right, Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Skate with Santa event held at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Clarence Bryant, 4, of Cloquet, builds up his skating skills
Clarence Bryant, 4, of Cloquet, builds up his skating skills using one of several skate trainer devices on hand for the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Cody Price, of Cloquet, skates closely behind his son Elliot, 5
Cody Price, of Cloquet, skates closely behind his son Elliot, 5, on Sunday, Dec. 18, during the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Tommy Jacobson, of Carlton, smiles as he pushes around his daughter Savaia, 2
Tommy Jacobson, of Carlton, smiles as he pushes around his daughter Savaia, 2, on Sunday, Dec. 18, during the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Rowan Saczko, 3, of Cloquet, smiles during the Skate with Santa event
Rowan Saczko, 3, of Cloquet, smiles during the Skate with Santa event on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Everly Rychlak, 5, of Carlton, needs no assistance as she zooms around the ice
Everly Rychlak, 5, of Carlton, needs no assistance as she zooms around the ice on Sunday, Dec. 18, during the Skate with Santa event at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton. With a full parking lot and kids scattered around the arena, organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and look forward to offering the event again for the community.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Whitney, Finley and Isaac Gladen, of Carlton, watch as parent volunteer Kristin Reinsch demonstrates how frosting comes out of a baggie
From left, Whitney, Finley and Isaac Gladen, of Carlton, watch as parent volunteer Kristin Reinsch demonstrates how frosting comes out of a baggie before they decorate cookies on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Skate with Santa event was held for the first time Sunday at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton, but the idea has been brewing for sometime with the parent volunteers in Carlton, organizers said.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Savannah Kettlehutt, 6, of Cloquet, decorates her sugar cookie
Savannah Kettlehutt, 6, of Cloquet, decorates her sugar cookie at the Skate with Santa event on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Four Seasons Sports Complex in Carlton.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Related Topics: CARLTON
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten