Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet

Hundreds laced up their skates for the second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
The Easter Bunny and guests participate in the “hokey pokey” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 6:01 PM

CLOQUET — The Easter Bunny will soon hop to homes around the Northland, but before hitting the bunny trail on Sunday, April 9, the bunny glided on the ice of Northwoods Credit Union with children of all ages for the second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event, hosted by Cloquet Community Education on Saturday, April 8.

The free event went from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides the on-ice activity of skating with the Easter Bunny, off-ice activities for families included arts and crafts projects, face painting, bean bag toss, a jelly bean guessing contest and more.

Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education Director, estimates that approximately 400 people, including roughly 200 children, took part in Saturday's event. Members of the Minnesota Wilderness hockey team also participated.

The Easter Bunny and people skating on the ice of an arena during a family event.
The Easter Bunny and guests participate in the “hokey pokey” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two young girls skating while inside of a hula hoop.
Dylan Hanson, 9, of Cloquet, left, and Rowan Rockenstein, 9, of Cloquet, skate together while inside of a hula hoop at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People skating and walking on the ice during a family event
Visitors skate and walk on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People having fun on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Visitors take part in the “hokey pokey” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young boy posing for a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Johnathan Rhodes, 10, of Moose Lake, right, poses with the Easter Bunny at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Three junior hockey players skating at an event for kids.
From left, Carson Liebaert (4), Cole Gordon (15) and Simon Houge (13) of the Minnesota Wilderness skate on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young child trying to hug the Easter Bunny.
Skyler Seguin, 2, of Cloquet, second from right, reaches to give the the Easter Bunny a hug while at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Holding Skyler is Cora Seguin, of Cloquet, second from left, while Doug Seguin, of Cloquet, looks on.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A mother holding her daughter who had her face painted.
Kimberly Miens, of Cloquet, admires the face art that her daughter Kasha Miens, 5, of Cloquet, received at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Kids participating in arts and crafts projects.
Kids took part in arts and crafts projects in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young girl has face art drawn on her during a family event.
Aspen Berg, of Cloquet, left, applies face art on Brea Parrott, 16, of Wright, in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8, during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young girl shows off her face art
Skyler Seguin, 2, of Cloquet, shows off the Easter Bunny face art she received at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young girl waiting to get face art at a family event.
Aspen Berg, of Cloquet, left, speaks while Brea Parrott, 16, of Wright, listens during a break in Parrott's face art session in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Easter Bunny skating on ice.
With skates on, the Easter Bunny stands on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
