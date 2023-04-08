Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet

CLOQUET — The Easter Bunny will soon hop to homes around the Northland, but before hitting the bunny trail on Sunday, April 9, the bunny glided on the ice of Northwoods Credit Union with children of all ages for the second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event, hosted by Cloquet Community Education on Saturday, April 8.
The free event went from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides the on-ice activity of skating with the Easter Bunny, off-ice activities for families included arts and crafts projects, face painting, bean bag toss, a jelly bean guessing contest and more.
Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education Director, estimates that approximately 400 people, including roughly 200 children, took part in Saturday's event. Members of the Minnesota Wilderness hockey team also participated.
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.