Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet

CLOQUET — The Easter Bunny will soon hop to homes around the Northland, but before hitting the bunny trail on Sunday, April 9, the bunny glided on the ice of Northwoods Credit Union with children of all ages for the second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event, hosted by Cloquet Community Education on Saturday, April 8.

The free event went from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides the on-ice activity of skating with the Easter Bunny, off-ice activities for families included arts and crafts projects, face painting, bean bag toss, a jelly bean guessing contest and more.

Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education Director, estimates that approximately 400 people, including roughly 200 children, took part in Saturday's event. Members of the Minnesota Wilderness hockey team also participated.

The Easter Bunny and guests participate in the “hokey pokey” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dylan Hanson, 9, of Cloquet, left, and Rowan Rockenstein, 9, of Cloquet, skate together while inside of a hula hoop at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors skate and walk on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors take part in the “hokey pokey” at center ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Johnathan Rhodes, 10, of Moose Lake, right, poses with the Easter Bunny at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

From left, Carson Liebaert (4), Cole Gordon (15) and Simon Houge (13) of the Minnesota Wilderness skate on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Skyler Seguin, 2, of Cloquet, second from right, reaches to give the the Easter Bunny a hug while at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Holding Skyler is Cora Seguin, of Cloquet, second from left, while Doug Seguin, of Cloquet, looks on. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kimberly Miens, of Cloquet, admires the face art that her daughter Kasha Miens, 5, of Cloquet, received at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kids took part in arts and crafts projects in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Aspen Berg, of Cloquet, left, applies face art on Brea Parrott, 16, of Wright, in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8, during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Skyler Seguin, 2, of Cloquet, shows off the Easter Bunny face art she received at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Aspen Berg, of Cloquet, left, speaks while Brea Parrott, 16, of Wright, listens during a break in Parrott's face art session in the lobby at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet Saturday, April 8 during the Skate with the Easter Bunny event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune