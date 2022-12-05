Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: 2022 Santa's Home for the Holidays parade

Temperatures hovered around 10 degrees when the parade started on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster of the North from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, was a crowd favorite
Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster of the North from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, was a crowd favorite on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 10:00 AM
Frank Warpeha, 6, of Esko, stays warm in his family's car before the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet and enjoys a quick sandwich.
Frank Warpeha, 6, of Esko, stays warm in his family's car before the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet and enjoys a quick sandwich. Temperatures were hovering around 10 degrees at the start of the parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Members of the Cloquet High School band wear layers to stay warm during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade
Members of the Cloquet High School band wear layers to stay warm during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Spencer Felland, 5, of Cloquet, picks up candy on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during the Santa's Home for the Holiday parade
Spencer Felland, 5, of Cloquet, picks up candy on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the Santa's Home for the Holiday parade in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A Hot Wheels Jeep was a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade
A Hot Wheels Jeep was a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
The Kolar Express lights up Cloquet Avenue
Floats such as the Kolar Express light up Cloquet Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 3, during the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Santa and Mrs. Claus close out the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade
Santa and Mrs. Claus close out the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Layla Hanson, 7, of Cloquet, waves to Santa during the Santa Home for the Holidays parade
Layla Hanson, 7, of Cloquet, waves to Santa during the Santa Home for the Holidays parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Two little girls look down the street in anticipation of Santa
Sisters Cora and Harper Ostby, of Cloquet, look down the street in anticipation of Santa during the Santa's Home for the Holiday's parade in Cloquet on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Fireworks burst over Cloquet Avenue
Parade-goers watch as fireworks burst over Cloquet Avenue at the conclusion of the Santa's Home for the Holidays parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
