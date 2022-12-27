99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: 2022 Carlton County DAV Christmas meal

It was the organization's first meal since the event's founder David M. Johnson died in January.

Rosa Johnson takes a quick break from meal preparations on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with her daughters, Vittoria Johnson and Deborah Johnson
Rosa Johnson takes a quick break from meal preparations on Sunday, Dec. 25, with her daughters, Vittoria Johnson and Deborah Johnson (across the table from Rosa). Rosa's late husband, David M. Johnson, started the annual meal almost 30 years ago. Vittoria said funds from her father's memorial will help keep the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal going for many years to come. Vittoria planned to deliver free hot meals to senior residents in Moose Lake and Cloquet later in the day.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
December 27, 2022 11:09 AM
Dave Johnson started the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal
Dave Johnson started the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal almost 30 years ago. This was the first year the meal occurred since Dave died in January. His wife, Rosa, made the wreath to go around the picture of Dave on display on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Zion Lutheran Lutheran Church in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Raffy Johnson and his wife, Toni, pictured in the background, share some chuckles while checking on the gravy
Raffy Johnson and his wife, Toni, pictured in the background, share some chuckles while checking on the gravy on Sunday, Dec. 25, during the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal. Raffy's father, David M. Johnson, started the meal 30 years ago. Raffy took an unfortunate spill a few days prior to Christmas and suffered two broken ribs, but he refused to let his injuries stop him from making this year's meal a success.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Volunteer Diane Dahl cuts an apple pie
Volunteer Diane Dahl cuts an apple pie on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet. This was Diane's 12th year volunteering at the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal. Organizers estimate that over 25 pies were made in preparation for Sunday's meal.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Gary Tyman, right, pours more beans into a serving tray while Ronnie Yellin, left, waits for the pan
Gary Tyman, right, pours more beans into a serving tray while Ronnie Yellin, left, waits for the pan on Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Carlton County DAV Christmas meal. Yellin worked most of the meal in the kitchen preparing food.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Joanne Lehrke of Cloquet, left, takes part in the Carlton County DAV Christmas meal
Joanne Lehrke of Cloquet, left, takes part in the Carlton County DAV Christmas meal at Zion Lutheran in Cloquet on Sunday, Dec. 25. The DAV prepared to serve 600 on Sunday.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Volunteer Joe Scott arranges some of the appetizers
Volunteer Joe Scott arranges some of the appetizers available for the attendees at the Carlton County DAV Christmas meal on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Volunteer Larry Weber, right, boxes up some apple pie
Volunteer Larry Weber, right, boxes up some apple pie for several to-go orders on Sunday, Dec. 25, during the Carlton County DAV Christmas meal at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Scott Nephew prepares a to-go meal on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, during the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal
Scott Nephew prepares a to-go meal on Sunday, Dec. 25, during the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal. To-go boxes were a popular option for many elderly adults with last minute Christmas cancellations due to the weather.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A volunteer carries out food on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, during the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal.
A volunteer carries out food on Sunday, Dec. 25, during the Carlton County DAV's annual Christmas meal. Over 100 hot meals were sent out for delivery on Sunday before the doors opened to the public at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

