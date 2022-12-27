Photos: 2022 Carlton County DAV Christmas meal
It was the organization's first meal since the event's founder David M. Johnson died in January.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The increase is made up of staff salaries and benefits as well as inflation costs to the transportation department.
The County Highway W bridge, which has been washed out since 2018, is slated to receive $825,000 and the Blatnik Bridge reconstruction project will receive $7.5 million.
The Night for North State event will raise money for North State Services business owners Gerald and Lynnette Hansen, whose facility and trucks were lost to a fire last week.
"Registration for all of our school readiness programs will begin on March 9 for current students, and then open up to Esko residents on March 13. General registration will open March 16 if there are still spaces available in the programs," writes Michele Carlson.
Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, said Timothy Wayne Albright fatally shot his fiancee, Karee Pauline Rowell, her cousin and then himself.
Much of the county has experienced power outages this weekend as the region was hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions began to improve going into Christmas Day.
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
Members Only
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
The first-trimester honor roll for Moose Lake High School.