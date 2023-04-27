On Call: Carlton, Cloquet ambulance services tackle funding challenges

CLOQUET — When an accident happens, people expect to get on the phone and get an ambulance on the way as soon as possible. However, low service reimbursements in Carlton County could impact that in the future.

The Carlton Ambulance Service is facing significant challenges with its finances and funding, and Carlton officials are looking to the communities that receive ambulance services for help in ensuring sustainability.

“The cost of everything has gone up; we are not exempt from that,” said Carlton Chief Derek Wolf.

Similarly, the Cloquet Area Fire District is taking measures to cut costs and improve efficiency in the wake of low reimbursement rates.

Low funding and reimbursements

Carlton and the CAFD are restricted by how much Medicare and Medicaid reimburse them for calls. The CAFD receives a flat $450 rate, while Carlton's flat rate is $406.

CAFD Chief Jesse Buhs said 86% of the district's runs are for Medicare or Medicaid recipients. The average cost of a CAFD response was $1,500 in 2023, meaning the district operates at a loss for every call to a Medicare or Medicaid recipient.

The Carlton service operates on a loss as well, with expenses on each call totaling $763 in 2019, according to a study of the service done by consulting firm Oakpoint.

Mark Jones, CEO of Oakpoint, a consulting service focusing on rural health care, said inadequate funding is the root cause for most of the obstacles ambulance services face.

“This goes back to how the service is deemed in the eyes of Medicare,” he said. “Medicare sees ambulance as a transportation service.”

Ambulance services that are not tied to a hospital find it harder to make up the funding they need to stay in operation, Jones said. Furthermore, ambulance services get reimbursed for calls they go on, which Jones said does not take into account the cost when staff are not on calls or a service's overall fixed costs, like a station and its utilities.

The reimbursement also doesn't take into account what paramedics do en route to hospitals or on the scene of crashes and other accidents. For example, the CAFD provides Advanced Life Support in its ambulances, which Buhs described as “an emergency room on wheels.”

Jones added that increasing the number of calls would not be beneficial either, because the current reimbursement rate is too low.

Unlike metro areas, which have shorter call times, the Carlton County services have a larger area to cover. Jones said this is why metro ambulance services are able to recoup more revenue on calls, as it costs them less per call.

Carlton’s service, on the other hand, not only has the same problems with the reimbursement rate, but also struggles to cover its fixed costs. Unlike the CAFD, which is a special taxing district, the Carlton service is provided by the city. When the municipalities in Carlton's service area don't contribute to its costs, the burden falls to Carlton taxpayers.

Carlton's plan to move forward

The service has been operating at a deficit, and a recent study commissioned by the city showed some communities have not paid what has been requested of them. Of the $87,000 requested in 2020 from all entities (including the city of Carlton), only $40,720 was received.

The service's coverage area includes the cities of Carlton and Wrenshall; Sawyer, which is unincorporated; Black Bear Casino Resort; and several townships: Atkinson, Blackhoof, Mahtowa, Silver Brook, Thomson, Twin Lakes and Wrenshall.

Wolf said some municipalities pay their full share, others pay partial and some don't pay at all.

In January, the service held an open meeting with its stakeholders to explain the financial situation and explain how increasing payments would allow the service to survive in the future.

Carlton's service is staffed by paid on-call emergency medical responders and emergency medical technicians. There is also a part-time ambulance manager who works 10 hours per week.

To sustain the service for the future, Carlton officials are asking for $250,000 in funding from the municipalities the ambulance service covers, including Carlton, so they can hire a full-time ambulance manager and a full-time EMT.

As of Wednesday, April 26, officials in Wrenshall Township have said they can't contribute for 2024. The Wrenshall City Council is still deliberating, said Mayor Gary Butala, and Blackhoof Township officials may increase their contribution, board Chair Michael Salzer said.

Marvin Durkee, chair of the Wrenshall Township Board, said the board decided not to make a contribution right now, but might revisit it over the summer. Carlton Ambulance Service asked the township for $8,167- toward the ambulance service. For 2023, the service asked for $4,004.

The December blizzard left trees down across many roads in the township. Work was done to clear the roads, but many trees were buried in snow during the course of the winter and couldn't be properly cleaned up until the snow melted, Durkee said.

As part of Carlton County's disaster declaration for the blizzard, the township will be reimbursed for up to 75% of the cleanup costs, but not until the work is done. Wrenshall Township officials expect to receive $50,000-$55,000 in reimbursements, Durkee said, adding that their total budget for the year is about $70,000.

"It’s not that we’re not going to do it. It’s more that until we have this road situation taken care of we’re just kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place as far as taking anything new on," Durkee said.

The board hadn't contributed to the service previously because Durkee said officials didn't feel comfortable taking on the expense.

CAFD looks to increase efficiency

Firefighter/EMT Mason Blankenship checks over his LUCAS Device as he preps his ambulance March 29 at the Cloquet Area Fire District.

Meanwhile, Buhs has been lobbying for revenue help from elected officials and looking for other ways the CAFD can cut costs.

At the board's April 19 meeting, Buhs said he has been in touch with Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Kettle River, about the district's $10 million bonding request.

The district is pursuing bonds to put toward the construction of a new fire station. If approved by the Minnesota Legislature, the bonds would cover up to half the cost of a new facility, allowing the district to leave its headquarters station on Cloquet Avenue, which needs significant repairs.

Buhs has also reached out to U.S. Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., about current regulations that prohibit the CAFD from applying for most federal stimulus funding. Since it's not attached to any one township or city, the CAFD was not eligible for CARES Act or ARPA funding, for example; neither does it qualify for Payments in Lieu of Taxes.

Nothing is off the table. Our goal here is to continue to provide the excellent service we have and improve it. Carlton Mayor Mike Soderstrom

"I did receive one reply back stating that we would not gain much traction as the issue is fairly unique to the CAFD and without others asking, we wouldn't gain much attention," Buhs wrote in a memo to the board.

To reduce expenses, the board voted April 19 to vacate Station 3 in Scanlon, which would result in an estimated savings of $75,000 annually.

The board also approved the sale of a rescue rig and a brush rig and a trade-in of an ambulance that has not been in use. The money the district receives from those moves will be put toward the design and purchase of a new rescue/engine vehicle.

In an interview with the Cloquet Pine Journal, Buhs said the district's long-term goal was always to consolidate Station 3 with Station 1. And with the stations consolidating, the district no longer needs as many vehicles.

While revenue is a challenge, Buhs said the district is not operating at a deficit and he does not expect it to.

"What we’ve done year after year is operate within budget and we never move forward at the end of one fiscal year — which is the same as a calendar year for us — with a deficit," he said.

Overall, the goal is for the fire district to establish a reserve fund that would allow the CAFD to have enough cash on hand between the dispersal of tax dollars in December and July to cover its expenses.

"We actually do go negative in cash, but at the end of the year we always balance that out," Buhs said. "We’ve never gone over budget or had a negative balance at the end of each year."

Next steps

Other than lobbying for increased reimbursement rates with the Legislature, both services are looking into different ways to solve their problems.

There is no mold for what can solve issues in each service, and Jones said the solutions need to come from the community and what they want.

The CAFD will continue to look for efficiencies so it can establish a reserve fund, Buhs said, while lobbying lawmakers to make sure they understand the obstacles special taxing districts face.

"Really what it boils down to is we’re limited to our ambulance billing revenues, grants and donations — which I’m sure you know are not a reliable, predictable source of revenue — and our tax levy," he said. "So as our costs increase, and we’ve been really limited by our ability to increase our billing revenues due to Medicare and Medicaid being so low, it truly is a monumental part of our struggle."

Carlton Mayor Mike Soderstrom said it is still a communication process and that it is important for the community to know what is going on.

However, Soderstrom said no rash decision is on the horizon. Carlton officials need direction from the community on where the service should go.

“Nothing is off the table. Our goal here is to continue to provide the excellent service we have and improve it,” he said. “But it comes down to how are the people willing to pay for that service.”