99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ojibwe Winter Games combines cultural history with outdoor fun

Attendees learned about the history of three games during the event, including the snow snake game, atlatl and the hoop and spear game.

Ojibwe Winter Games
Wayne Valliere explains the basics of the hoop and spear game, or dakobijigan minawaa zhimaagan, during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 23, 2023 03:00 PM

DULUTH — Holding out a 4-foot long spear-throwing device known as an apaginaatig, or atlatl, Wayne Valliere of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in Wisconsin shared the history of the hunting weapon that dates back tens of thousands of years to a crowd inside the Bagley Nature Center classroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“They needed to get animals at a greater distance and this is where this came in,” he said. ”This is what they brought down the Woolly Mammoths with on this continent … I’ve taken deer down with these, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Ojibwe Winter Games
From left, Lawrence Mann and Wayne Valliere teach the history of the apaginaatig or atlatl, during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Throwing of the atlatl at scattered targets assembled on the rock pond at the Bagley Nature Center was one of three games available for adults and kids to enjoy after a history lesson prepared by Valliere and his apprentice, Lawrence Mann, as part of the Ojibwe Winter Games, held Friday, Feb. 17.

The event, which stretched into the early afternoon, was put on by the American Indian Learning Resource Center of UMD through the support of the Environmental Institute of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, along with the Thirteen Moons program, which addresses culture, ecology, and natural resource management appropriate to the current moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iris Carufel, assistant director of the American Indian Learning Resource Center at UMD, originally learned of the games through her previous job working as an assistant Ojibwe teacher in Valliere’s classroom in Lac du Flambeau Public Schools, which ultimately led her to bring the event to Duluth.

Ojibwe Winter Games
A crowd gathers inside the Bagley Nature Area Classroom for the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, on the campus of University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I wanted to bring some kind of a new cultural event to UMD because I think the long winter months can be long and hard, and anytime we can enjoy being outdoors and enjoy winter time I think is really important,” she said.

Dakobijigan minawaa zhiimaagan, or hoop and spear game, was another activity played on Friday. The game was originally designed to sharpen hunting skills through accuracy training as participants attempted to hit the center of the hoop with a heavy, wooden spear for points.

Ojibwe Winter Games
Wayne Valliere teaches the proper technique to play dakobijigan minawaa zhimaagan, or hoop and spear game, during the Ojibwe Winter Games, on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Area on the campus of University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Gooniikaa ginebig ataadiiwin, or snow snake game, involved sliding a 5-foot long polished wooden stick — carved and oftentimes painted on one end in the shape of a snake's head — down a thin strip of ice with distance being the ultimate goal. Under the right conditions, the stick can slide upwards of a mile.

According to Valliere, wagers were often associated with the game as participants did whatever they could to maximize their throws to reap the spoils.
“If you had something in the creek pond that would make your snake more slippery than your opponents, you definitely wanted to keep that a secret because people wagered lots of goods, lots of sugar, lots of rice (and) lots of fish for winning at this game,” Valliere said. “So it was a game of competition. It got pretty serious at times.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Snowshoe walk, Father Daughter Dance and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
February 23, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Garden Isle 2
Local
Cloquet businesses take virtual success to storefronts
"What we hear is that a lot of folks do their sales online ... but the presence of the storefront is super important to have people come and test things out," said Holly Hansen, community development director for the city of Cloquet.
February 23, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Smoke from a fire rising above businesses
Local
Fire causes minor damage to Bergquist Imports, Erbert & Gerbert's storefronts; warehouse destroyed
No injuries were reported.
February 23, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Carlton High School
Local
New administrative structure progresses for Carlton Schools
The school board is expected to vote on contracts for Donita Stepan and Warren Peterson at its March 20 meeting in light of recent administrative changes.
February 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
County Highway W (1).jpg
Local
Douglas County gears up for 2024 construction of Highway W bridge
Once the hazard mitigation grant application gets the green light, design to improve the bridge will begin.
February 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
IMG_7556.jpg
Local
Catching up on the Carlton County business scene
The Cloquet Pine Journal looks back on the businesses that opened, changed hands or switched gears in 2022. Know of one we missed? Email jzvandenhouten@duluthnews.com.
February 21, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall Wrens logo.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Soul Fusion, Family Open Gym nights and more in Wrenshall
"Our next Family Open Gym will be on March 31 from 6-7 p.m.," writes Ashley Laveau.
February 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Ashley Laveau / Wrenshall Community Education
Cloquet Area Fire District headquarters
Local
The Deep Dive: More on the Cloquet Area Fire District's $10M bonding request
Why is the CAFD pursuing $10 million in bonds for a new station? We talked to Chief Jesse Buhs to get more details.
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
storytellers present on stage
Local
Fond du Lac’s bilingual black-tie affair full of stories, Ojibwe culture
An inaugural storytelling gala merged Ojibwe legends with upscale fashion.
February 18, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth Media Group News Brief stock photo.jpg
Local
Aircraft makes emergency landing on Big Lake
The pilot realized part of his landing gear broke off on takeoff.
February 18, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

ADVERTISEMENT

The high-stakes, competitive history of the games was substituted for smiles and good fun during Friday’s event as Valliere, Mann and Michael Cisneros were standing by each station eager to help enthusiastic participants try their hand at the activities.

Molly Weinrich, along with her children Finn, Florence, Henry and Oscar, were among those enjoying what the games had to offer.

Ojibwe Winter Games
Michael Cisneros, right, demonstrates the proper technique to play the snow snake game, or gooniika ginebig ataadiiwin, during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The opportunity to blend cultural history with first-hand experience of getting to play the games was something Weinrich was happy to share with her children.

“I’m so thankful that UMD and Duluth promotes things like this,” Weinrich said. “We’re a homeschooling family, and we love exposing our kids to all the cultures and wonderful people around Duluth, and this is a great way to do it. We love teaching them about history, and they love outdoor sports, and so this is just a perfect day and we’re really glad they did it.”

Ojibwe Winter Games
Michael Cisneros, second from left, prepares to throw the snow snake during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Area on the campus of University of Minnesota Duluth.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Cloquet Forestry Center
Local
Still work to be done on Cloquet Forestry Center transfer
February 17, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township raises sewer rates $5
February 17, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 17, 2023
February 17, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports