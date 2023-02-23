Ojibwe Winter Games combines cultural history with outdoor fun

DULUTH — Holding out a 4-foot long spear-throwing device known as an apaginaatig, or atlatl, Wayne Valliere of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in Wisconsin shared the history of the hunting weapon that dates back tens of thousands of years to a crowd inside the Bagley Nature Center classroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“They needed to get animals at a greater distance and this is where this came in,” he said. ”This is what they brought down the Woolly Mammoths with on this continent … I’ve taken deer down with these, and it’s pretty awesome.”

From left, Lawrence Mann and Wayne Valliere teach the history of the apaginaatig or atlatl, during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Throwing of the atlatl at scattered targets assembled on the rock pond at the Bagley Nature Center was one of three games available for adults and kids to enjoy after a history lesson prepared by Valliere and his apprentice, Lawrence Mann, as part of the Ojibwe Winter Games, held Friday, Feb. 17.

The event, which stretched into the early afternoon, was put on by the American Indian Learning Resource Center of UMD through the support of the Environmental Institute of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, along with the Thirteen Moons program, which addresses culture, ecology, and natural resource management appropriate to the current moon.

Iris Carufel, assistant director of the American Indian Learning Resource Center at UMD, originally learned of the games through her previous job working as an assistant Ojibwe teacher in Valliere’s classroom in Lac du Flambeau Public Schools, which ultimately led her to bring the event to Duluth.

A crowd gathers inside the Bagley Nature Area Classroom for the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, on the campus of University of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I wanted to bring some kind of a new cultural event to UMD because I think the long winter months can be long and hard, and anytime we can enjoy being outdoors and enjoy winter time I think is really important,” she said.

Dakobijigan minawaa zhiimaagan, or hoop and spear game, was another activity played on Friday. The game was originally designed to sharpen hunting skills through accuracy training as participants attempted to hit the center of the hoop with a heavy, wooden spear for points.

Wayne Valliere teaches the proper technique to play dakobijigan minawaa zhimaagan, or hoop and spear game, during the Ojibwe Winter Games, on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Area on the campus of University of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Gooniikaa ginebig ataadiiwin, or snow snake game, involved sliding a 5-foot long polished wooden stick — carved and oftentimes painted on one end in the shape of a snake's head — down a thin strip of ice with distance being the ultimate goal. Under the right conditions, the stick can slide upwards of a mile.

According to Valliere, wagers were often associated with the game as participants did whatever they could to maximize their throws to reap the spoils.

“If you had something in the creek pond that would make your snake more slippery than your opponents, you definitely wanted to keep that a secret because people wagered lots of goods, lots of sugar, lots of rice (and) lots of fish for winning at this game,” Valliere said. “So it was a game of competition. It got pretty serious at times.”

The high-stakes, competitive history of the games was substituted for smiles and good fun during Friday’s event as Valliere, Mann and Michael Cisneros were standing by each station eager to help enthusiastic participants try their hand at the activities.

Molly Weinrich, along with her children Finn, Florence, Henry and Oscar, were among those enjoying what the games had to offer.

Michael Cisneros, right, demonstrates the proper technique to play the snow snake game, or gooniika ginebig ataadiiwin, during the Ojibwe Winter Games on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bagley Nature Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The opportunity to blend cultural history with first-hand experience of getting to play the games was something Weinrich was happy to share with her children.

“I’m so thankful that UMD and Duluth promotes things like this,” Weinrich said. “We’re a homeschooling family, and we love exposing our kids to all the cultures and wonderful people around Duluth, and this is a great way to do it. We love teaching them about history, and they love outdoor sports, and so this is just a perfect day and we’re really glad they did it.”