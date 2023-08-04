Ojibwe Storytime highlights local author, Indigenous culture

CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Band tribal member Allie Tibbetts recently saw a Facebook post asking: “If you had followed your childhood dreams, what would you be?” and realized that she is doing exactly what she wanted to do as a kid: write.

Her debut children’s book "Zaagi and Misaabekwe" — “misaabe” means “giant” in Ojibwemowin and “kwe” indicates she’s a female — was published by Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing in March.

It follows a young girl, Zaagi, who wants to help the adults in her community who are always arguing and in strife.

While walking in the woods one day, singing to herself, Zaagi encounters a misaabekwe who listens to her sing, befriends her, and helps her figure out how to help her community.

Tibbetts said it's a story including Indigenous figures and culture, and is about using your voice even when you’re scared.

Tibbetts — proud mom of her 3-year-old daughter, Zaagi, a preschool teacher at Fond du Lac Ojibwe School and a student studying education at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College — enjoys when children’s books resonate with her as well as the kids she is reading to.

“When I became a mother ... everything in life became so clear to me and what really is important, and I think that comes out in this story, too,” Tibbetts said. “What really is important? Well it's our kids and what they’re trying to tell us.”

The idea of "Zaagi and the Misaabekwe" came to Tibbetts when she was visiting a cemetery her family owns in Ball Club, Itasca County.

“I started thinking … what if there is something out in the woods? Like a misaabe — it’s kind of like a Bigfoot. I thought of a story where a little girl runs into a Bigfoot, but then I wanted to make (the misaabe) a woman.”

The idea came at the perfect time, as Tibbetts had to write a children’s book for her American Indian Children’s Literature class.

"Zaagi and Misaabekwe" is author Allie Tibbetts' first children's book. The book is available at the Cloquet Public Library. Contributed / Allie Tibbetts

Her teacher encouraged her to send her story to Native-owned publishing company Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing.

She submitted the story last winter, and after just a few months of few back-and-forth edits and connecting with illustrator Sam Zimmerman, her book was published in March.

Tibbetts is now sharing her story with the community at the Cloquet Public Library during Ojibwe Storytime.

After having Tibbetts’ book recommended to her, Cloquet Public Library children’s librarian Morgan Reardon “jumped on the opportunity to contact a local Fond du Lac author.”

Reardon strives to feature local authors and highlight Ojibwe culture at Library events.

“We do serve a lot of Ojibwe folks, especially from Fond du Lac, so I really want to bring more of the Ojibwe culture into the library, with our programming especially, so I thought it would be really great to do that by bringing in (Tibbetts) and her book,” Reardon said.

The first Ojibwe Storytime at the library will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. In the future, Reardon is hoping to develop the program into a series.

“The most flattering feedback I’ve gotten is from the kids … I am really excited to do the reading at the library and see what these kids think about it,” Tibbetts said.

"Zaagi and Misaabekwe" is available for purchase at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth, on the Black Bears and Blueberries website and on Amazon . It is also available at the Cloquet Public Library.

Zaagi’s adventures will continue in Tibbetts’ second book, "Zaagi and Biboonkeonini," at the end of summer.