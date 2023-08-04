Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ojibwe Storytime highlights local author, Indigenous culture

Cloquet Public Library's Ojibwe Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 9, will feature Fond du Lac Band author Allie Tibbetts and her debut children's story, "Zaagi and Misaabekwe."

A woman poses in a sunflower field.
Allie Tibbetts will be reading her children's story, "Zaagi" and "Misaabekwe" during Ojibwe Storytime at the Cloquet Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.
Contributed / Allie Tibbetts
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — Fond du Lac Band tribal member Allie Tibbetts recently saw a Facebook post asking: “If you had followed your childhood dreams, what would you be?” and realized that she is doing exactly what she wanted to do as a kid: write.

Her debut children’s book "Zaagi and Misaabekwe" — “misaabe” means “giant” in Ojibwemowin and “kwe” indicates she’s a female — was published by Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing in March.

It follows a young girl, Zaagi, who wants to help the adults in her community who are always arguing and in strife.

When I became a mother ... everything in life became so clear to me and what really is important, and I think that comes out in this story, too.
Allie Tibbetts, author

While walking in the woods one day, singing to herself, Zaagi encounters a misaabekwe who listens to her sing, befriends her, and helps her figure out how to help her community.

Tibbetts said it's a story including Indigenous figures and culture, and is about using your voice even when you’re scared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tibbetts — proud mom of her 3-year-old daughter, Zaagi, a preschool teacher at Fond du Lac Ojibwe School and a student studying education at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College — enjoys when children’s books resonate with her as well as the kids she is reading to.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more

“When I became a mother ... everything in life became so clear to me and what really is important, and I think that comes out in this story, too,” Tibbetts said. “What really is important? Well it's our kids and what they’re trying to tell us.”

The idea of "Zaagi and the Misaabekwe" came to Tibbetts when she was visiting a cemetery her family owns in Ball Club, Itasca County.

“I started thinking … what if there is something out in the woods? Like a misaabe — it’s kind of like a Bigfoot. I thought of a story where a little girl runs into a Bigfoot, but then I wanted to make (the misaabe) a woman.”

The idea came at the perfect time, as Tibbetts had to write a children’s book for her American Indian Children’s Literature class.

A cover of a children's book featuring a little girl standing with a female giant.
"Zaagi and Misaabekwe" is author Allie Tibbetts' first children's book. The book is available at the Cloquet Public Library.
Contributed / Allie Tibbetts

Her teacher encouraged her to send her story to Native-owned publishing company Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing.

She submitted the story last winter, and after just a few months of few back-and-forth edits and connecting with illustrator Sam Zimmerman, her book was published in March.

Tibbetts is now sharing her story with the community at the Cloquet Public Library during Ojibwe Storytime.

ADVERTISEMENT

After having Tibbetts’ book recommended to her, Cloquet Public Library children’s librarian Morgan Reardon “jumped on the opportunity to contact a local Fond du Lac author.”

Reardon strives to feature local authors and highlight Ojibwe culture at Library events.

“We do serve a lot of Ojibwe folks, especially from Fond du Lac, so I really want to bring more of the Ojibwe culture into the library, with our programming especially, so I thought it would be really great to do that by bringing in (Tibbetts) and her book,” Reardon said.

The first Ojibwe Storytime at the library will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. In the future, Reardon is hoping to develop the program into a series.

“The most flattering feedback I’ve gotten is from the kids … I am really excited to do the reading at the library and see what these kids think about it,” Tibbetts said.

"Zaagi and Misaabekwe" is available for purchase at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth, on the Black Bears and Blueberries website and on Amazon . It is also available at the Cloquet Public Library.

Zaagi’s adventures will continue in Tibbetts’ second book, "Zaagi and Biboonkeonini," at the end of summer.

more by Jess Waldbillig
A woman paints a teenager's hand in a horse barn.
Local
Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education
Graceful Strides Farm serves residents of southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Three generations of women stand holding locks of their cut hair
Local
Three generations of Esko family donate to Locks of Love
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Float commemorating 100 years of Esko Schools
Local
Esko Fun Days set to kick off
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
A courtroom gavel
Local
Esko man accused of striking Duluth motorcyclist, fleeing scene
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
classic car show
Local
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
8h ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
President Donald Trump welcomes Minnesota 8th Congressional candidate Pete Stauber to the stage at Amsoil Arena in Duluth Wednesday evening. A capacity crowd of 8,372 people were in attendance. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Northland Nature_shield katydid
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
3h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber