Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake

DULUTH — St. Luke’s and Gateway Family Health Clinic announced the opening of Northern Lakes Surgery Center in Moose Lake on Wednesday, March 22.

The multi-million-dollar investment expands health care in the region by bringing high-quality surgical care to residents of Moose Lake and surrounding communities in a state-of-the-art facility, a news release said.

A look at one of the operating rooms inside Northern Lakes Surgery Center in Moose Lake Contributed / St. Luke's

The facility will offer several types of procedures, including colonoscopies, cataract removal and gallbladder removal, said Clinic Administrator and Northern Lakes Surgery Center Board Vice President Eric Nielsen, in the news release.

“Giving our patients this added convenience and helping them avoid long trips, especially in the winter, is invaluable,” Neilsen said.

The surgery center uses approximately 9,000 of the 25,000 square feet in St. Luke’s Plaza, with the additional space for future tenants.

“We are excited to partner with Gateway, not only to offer health care that’s more accessible and affordable, but also to provide the highest quality of care,” said St. Luke’s co-President/CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Van Deelen. “We value being a trusted part of the communities we serve and look forward to serving more of our neighbors in the Moose Lake area.”

To learn more, visit NorthernLakesSurgery.com.