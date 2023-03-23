99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake

The facility is a partnership between Gateway Family Health Clinic and St. Luke’s.

Surgery center exterior building shot
An exterior view of Northern Lakes Surgery Center, which is located in St. Luke's Plaza in Moose Lake.
Contributed / St. Luke's
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — St. Luke’s and Gateway Family Health Clinic announced the opening of Northern Lakes Surgery Center in Moose Lake on Wednesday, March 22.

The multi-million-dollar investment expands health care in the region by bringing high-quality surgical care to residents of Moose Lake and surrounding communities in a state-of-the-art facility, a news release said.

Equipment sits in an operating room
A look at one of the operating rooms inside Northern Lakes Surgery Center in Moose Lake
Contributed / St. Luke's

The facility will offer several types of procedures, including colonoscopies, cataract removal and gallbladder removal, said Clinic Administrator and Northern Lakes Surgery Center Board Vice President Eric Nielsen, in the news release.

“Giving our patients this added convenience and helping them avoid long trips, especially in the winter, is invaluable,” Neilsen said.

The surgery center uses approximately 9,000 of the 25,000 square feet in St. Luke’s Plaza, with the additional space for future tenants.

“We are excited to partner with Gateway, not only to offer health care that’s more accessible and affordable, but also to provide the highest quality of care,” said St. Luke’s co-President/CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Van Deelen. “We value being a trusted part of the communities we serve and look forward to serving more of our neighbors in the Moose Lake area.”

To learn more, visit NorthernLakesSurgery.com.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
