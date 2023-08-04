Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New auto shop open on Cloquet Avenue

LOC Auto and Weld is set to open its doors on Monday, Aug. 7.

A man and woman stand in front of their auto shop.
Luke and Elora Carlson of Cloquet are the owners and operators of LOC Auto and Weld.
Contributed / Elora Carlson
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
August 04, 2023 at 5:18 PM

CLOQUET — LOC Auto and Weld has moved into 1503 Cloquet Avenue, with its opening day scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7.

Owners Luke and Elora Carlson of Cloquet have been thinking about opening their own automotive shop for quite some time.

“(Luke) has years of experience in automotive repair, working on heavy equipment, and welding since he was young, so when the building was for sale it was kind of the perfect time to jump on it,” Elora said.

The shop will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and will offer general automotive repair, oil changes, welding and fabricating, and general heavy equipment repair and maintenance.

“We’ve had a lot of family and friends who have had some frustrating experiences at shops around the area and don’t always feel like they get their questions answered and their needs met,” Elora said.

“We want to stress to people that we care and we’re willing to put in the time and effort to make their experience different and more positive and more welcoming.”

Appointments can be made by calling 218-499-7003 or by emailing locautoandweld@gmail.com. Walk-ins may also be available depending on busyness.

For more information, visit LOC Auto and Weld's Facebook page .

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
