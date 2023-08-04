New auto shop open on Cloquet Avenue

CLOQUET — LOC Auto and Weld has moved into 1503 Cloquet Avenue, with its opening day scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7.

Owners Luke and Elora Carlson of Cloquet have been thinking about opening their own automotive shop for quite some time.

“(Luke) has years of experience in automotive repair, working on heavy equipment, and welding since he was young, so when the building was for sale it was kind of the perfect time to jump on it,” Elora said.

The shop will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and will offer general automotive repair, oil changes, welding and fabricating, and general heavy equipment repair and maintenance.

“We’ve had a lot of family and friends who have had some frustrating experiences at shops around the area and don’t always feel like they get their questions answered and their needs met,” Elora said.

“We want to stress to people that we care and we’re willing to put in the time and effort to make their experience different and more positive and more welcoming.”

Appointments can be made by calling 218-499-7003 or by emailing locautoandweld@gmail.com. Walk-ins may also be available depending on busyness.

For more information, visit LOC Auto and Weld's Facebook page .