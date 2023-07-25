National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park

CLOQUET — For the first time since 2019, National Night Out is making its way back to Veterans Park in Cloquet on Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cloquet Police Department held a National Night Out event annually at the park. The event is held in communities nationwide as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie," according to the National Night Out website.

For the last couple of years, the Cloquet Eagles organized small gatherings in neighborhoods or outside the Cloquet VFW for National Night Out, but the organization wanted to expand this year, said Dawn Zeleznikar, a Cloquet Eagles member.

The free event will include food and beverages, bounce houses, tabling from local businesses, and opportunities for community members to mingle with Cloquet Police Department officers and Cloquet Area Fire District firefighters.

“I’m really excited to have it down there and I think people in the community will have a lot of fun if they decide to come down,” Zeleznikar said.