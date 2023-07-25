Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park

National Night Out hasn't been celebrated in Veterans Park since 2019. The free community event will take place Aug. 1.

080819.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_6.jpg
Avery and Adelyn Kantonen, both 3, feed a goat during Cloquet's National Night Out event on Aug. 6, 2019 in Veterans Memorial Park. The event will return to the park on Aug. 1.
Jamey Malcomb/2019 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
July 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM

CLOQUET — For the first time since 2019, National Night Out is making its way back to Veterans Park in Cloquet on Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cloquet Police Department held a National Night Out event annually at the park. The event is held in communities nationwide as “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie," according to the National Night Out website.

For the last couple of years, the Cloquet Eagles organized small gatherings in neighborhoods or outside the Cloquet VFW for National Night Out, but the organization wanted to expand this year, said Dawn Zeleznikar, a Cloquet Eagles member.

The free event will include food and beverages, bounce houses, tabling from local businesses, and opportunities for community members to mingle with Cloquet Police Department officers and Cloquet Area Fire District firefighters.

“I’m really excited to have it down there and I think people in the community will have a lot of fun if they decide to come down,” Zeleznikar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
Community members took advantage of 75-degree temperatures Friday, July 21 to enjoy the Beach at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.
18h ago
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air-quality alert issued for northern Minnesota
The alert is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday as Canadian wildfire smoke moves back into the region.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Former Cloquet police officer charged with swindle, fraud
The accused officer gained access to the alleged victim's accounts and laid claim to her "new grandma's" estate five months after their first meeting.
3d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 21, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
pizza cooked on-site at farm
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Grabbing a slice at the pizza farm
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
There are no known taconite deposits on the 225,000 acres of federal land where mining is now banned for 20 years. And only 2 parcels contain a small amount of native iron ore.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
The Northeast Timberland Band plays during a Hot Summer Nights concert on a hot and humid Thursday evening at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
Local
Community Calendar: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3421869+Ambulance.jpg
Local
Man killed in Barnum Township crash Wednesday night
A passerby noticed the ATV and contacted 911.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hopps, Nicole Headshot.jpg
Local
Public defender named to Duluth bench
Gov. Tim Walz picked Nicole Hopps to replace the late Sally Tarnowski.
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar
5d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet Council OKs vacant lot sale
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Golfers prepare golf carts for a golf outing
Local
Fifth annual Young Life Golf Outing fundraiser tees off
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Epic building on Tower Avenue.
Business
Pedro's Grill and Cantina slated to open in Superior
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
pizza cooked on-site at farm
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Grabbing a slice at the pizza farm
3d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
07xx21.N.PJ.CarltonDazeC6.jpg
Local
Carlton Daze right around corner
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Three people stand, smiling, arm in arm in front of a large lake. All three wear flower crowns and casual clothing.
Arts and Entertainment
FinnFest makes 5-year commitment to Duluth
22h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler