'Movies In The Park' begins July 7

CLOQUET — Cloquet residents can look forward to more than just the Fourth of July movie in the park. REACH’s Movies In The Park will kickoff Friday, July 7 at 9:05 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park with the Pixar Animation's Studios movie "Inside Out."

The screening Friday will be the first of five free movies to be shown in Veterans Park over the summer. Movies will run through Sept. 15.

In addition to the film, movie-goers can learn about local resources from the Carlton County Drug Prevention Coalition, as well as get free blankets and free popcorn.

The series is the result of a Positive Community Norms Grant awarded to REACH in 2021 by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The grant is intended to provide communities, but especially teens, with positive opportunities and experiences to reduce teen alcohol use, according to the DHS website.

REACH’s Positive Community Norms Grant Coordinator Amy Louhela said the $920,000 grant is being used over the span of five years to “grow the positive that already exists” and “reduce substance misuse in communities.”

As the person in charge of the events, Louhela said she wanted Movies In The Park “to be a sustainable event for our community and something positive that happens in our community.”

Louhela said she encouraged people to bring blankets, beverages, and snacks. However, she emphasized that the screenings are still substance-free events.

In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be canceled and not rescheduled; updates can be found on REACH’s website.