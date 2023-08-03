Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township

It will allow officials to create statewide regulations for green cemeteries.

3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
Loving Earth Memorial Gardens is a planned green cemetery located at 3133 Pioneer Road in Blackhoof Township.
Contributed / Matt Connell
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 12:01 PM

BARNUM — The Minnesota Legislature approved a green burial moratorium in May that will temporarily halt the controversial Loving Earth Memorial Gardens in Blackhoof Township from selling plots for the next two years.

State Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, said officials realized there are no state-level regulations for cemeteries after concerned residents came to him.

Jason Rarick
Jason Rarick

Upon further research, the 11th District senator said officials found that nearly every cemetery in Minnesota is run and effectively self-regulated by a church or a city.

To ensure that private organizations, such as Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, follow suit, Rarick carried the legislation to put regulations in place “to make sure good records are kept, to make sure bodies wouldn’t be dug up say by animals, that there would be protections around the cemetery grounds themselves," he said.

Of course, this would also help give the whole state guidelines on green burials, a practice Rarick thinks will become increasingly common in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
Local
FROM DECEMBER: Carlton County Board OKs letter to Green Burial Council
The letter states the cemetery is in conflict with the Green Burial Council's guidelines and the county is asking for support to assist in negotiating a satisfactory solution for all parties.
Dec 14, 2022
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

“By having something at the state statute, it would give the county something to operate off of, so that we don’t have to have each county trying to come up with something on their own,” Rarick said.

He also emphasized that the intention of the moratorium has never been to stop green cemeteries.

“I don’t want it to be big government stepping in and putting on a whole bunch of restrictions," he said. "I just want to see some simple things put in place to make sure that we’re following good policy procedure."

'Wrong in every way possible'

Loving Earth Memorial Gardens owner Matt Connell called the moratorium a “total, blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of all Minnesotans. It is wrong in every way possible.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Originally, the moratorium was not going to affect Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, Connell said, because they would have had their plat filed before it went into effect on July 1.

However, Connell said Carlton County held the plat file under the claim that Loving Earth Memorial Gardens wasn't registered as a religious corporation with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Connell said he pointed out the law doesn’t require that; it just says “any religious corporation.”

Loving Earth Memorial Gardens is a part of SteelmanTown Church, which holds title over the land.

Because of the moratorium, Connell said he has had to turn away several families interested in green burials for their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Connell intends to keep Loving Earth Memorial Gardens open for cremain scattering in his wildflower field.

The Cloquet Pine Journal reviewed a letter sent to Connell from Carlton County Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham dated June 30. The letter stated Connell needed a conditional use permit for cremains scattering as a result of not being properly zoned for it.

He said he will not be filing for the permit, as Minnesota law states that there is no permit required for the scattering of cremains on private property.

Despite the setback, Connell said he is determined to “figure things out."

“As far as helping the neighbors understand, I am always available. My phone number is on my website,” he said. “I’m open to talk with anybody.”

Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham and Bruce Soukkala, a neighbor to Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, declined to comment.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
7m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A woman paints a teenager's hand in a horse barn.
Local
Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education
Graceful Strides Farm serves residents of southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.
5h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
A group of friends with a shared interest in cars has grown into something much bigger, said Ryan Bridge, owner of Bridge’s Customs in Cloquet.
22h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A courtroom gavel
Local
Esko man accused of striking Duluth motorcyclist, fleeing scene
Authorities said the suspect stopped to check on the victim, who was bleeding heavily, before driving away without seeking help.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
Marijuana has been available as a medicine in Minnesota since 2015. However, there are known risks with the substance, and more research is needed to get a clearer picture on cannabis.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People walking on a street and looking at classic cars.
Local
Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids
A car show was among the attractions during the three-day community celebration.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
A young girl holds up her coloring design during a contest.
Local
Carlton Daze coloring contest returns for second year
Kids of all ages took turns putting their own colorful spin on this year's design with contest winners able to have their creation printed on a T-shirt.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
080521.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_1.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 28, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Woman paints Rosemaling.
Local
Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth
6d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
Local
Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase
6d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
7m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
Jul 24
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Derek DuHoux
Minnesota
Clara City pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police officers on a street investigating the scene of a shooting.
Minnesota
1 dead, 1 injured in Duluth shootings authorities say are related
1h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien