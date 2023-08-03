Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township

BARNUM — The Minnesota Legislature approved a green burial moratorium in May that will temporarily halt the controversial Loving Earth Memorial Gardens in Blackhoof Township from selling plots for the next two years.

State Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, said officials realized there are no state-level regulations for cemeteries after concerned residents came to him.

Jason Rarick

Upon further research, the 11th District senator said officials found that nearly every cemetery in Minnesota is run and effectively self-regulated by a church or a city.

To ensure that private organizations, such as Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, follow suit, Rarick carried the legislation to put regulations in place “to make sure good records are kept, to make sure bodies wouldn’t be dug up say by animals, that there would be protections around the cemetery grounds themselves," he said.

Of course, this would also help give the whole state guidelines on green burials, a practice Rarick thinks will become increasingly common in the future.

Local FROM DECEMBER: Carlton County Board OKs letter to Green Burial Council The letter states the cemetery is in conflict with the Green Burial Council's guidelines and the county is asking for support to assist in negotiating a satisfactory solution for all parties.

“By having something at the state statute, it would give the county something to operate off of, so that we don’t have to have each county trying to come up with something on their own,” Rarick said.

He also emphasized that the intention of the moratorium has never been to stop green cemeteries.

“I don’t want it to be big government stepping in and putting on a whole bunch of restrictions," he said. "I just want to see some simple things put in place to make sure that we’re following good policy procedure."

'Wrong in every way possible'

Loving Earth Memorial Gardens owner Matt Connell called the moratorium a “total, blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of all Minnesotans. It is wrong in every way possible.”

Originally, the moratorium was not going to affect Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, Connell said, because they would have had their plat filed before it went into effect on July 1.

However, Connell said Carlton County held the plat file under the claim that Loving Earth Memorial Gardens wasn't registered as a religious corporation with the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office. Connell said he pointed out the law doesn’t require that; it just says “any religious corporation.”

Loving Earth Memorial Gardens is a part of SteelmanTown Church, which holds title over the land.

Because of the moratorium, Connell said he has had to turn away several families interested in green burials for their loved ones.

In the meantime, Connell intends to keep Loving Earth Memorial Gardens open for cremain scattering in his wildflower field.

The Cloquet Pine Journal reviewed a letter sent to Connell from Carlton County Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham dated June 30. The letter stated Connell needed a conditional use permit for cremains scattering as a result of not being properly zoned for it.

He said he will not be filing for the permit, as Minnesota law states that there is no permit required for the scattering of cremains on private property.

Despite the setback, Connell said he is determined to “figure things out."

“As far as helping the neighbors understand, I am always available. My phone number is on my website,” he said. “I’m open to talk with anybody.”

Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator Heather Cunningham and Bruce Soukkala, a neighbor to Loving Earth Memorial Gardens, declined to comment.