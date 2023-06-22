Minnesota State names Hanson FDLTCC president

CLOQUET — Anita Hanson will serve as the next president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday, June 21.

Hanson, who has served as acting president since Stephanie Hammitt's death in 2022, will begin her duties immediately, a news release said.

“Anita navigated the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College community through an immensely difficult time with empathy and grace,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, in the news release. “Anita’s engagement with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and her ability to continue the work being produced as part of the Achieving the Dream initiative have been very impactful for the college.”

Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994. She began her career at the college as a faculty counselor and disability services coordinator, and has since served as vice president of student services and enrollment management; dean of students; and athletic director, according to the news release.

An enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Hanson earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.