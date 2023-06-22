Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota State names Hanson FDLTCC president

Anita Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994, most recently as acting president.

Woman poses for a portrait
Anita Hanson
Contributed / Minnesota State
By Staff reports
Today at 9:04 AM

CLOQUET — Anita Hanson will serve as the next president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday, June 21.

Hanson, who has served as acting president since Stephanie Hammitt's death in 2022, will begin her duties immediately, a news release said.

“Anita navigated the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College community through an immensely difficult time with empathy and grace,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, in the news release. “Anita’s engagement with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and her ability to continue the work being produced as part of the Achieving the Dream initiative have been very impactful for the college.”

Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994. She began her career at the college as a faculty counselor and disability services coordinator, and has since served as vice president of student services and enrollment management; dean of students; and athletic director, according to the news release.

An enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Hanson earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
080521.N.DNT.THOMSON.C03.jpg
Local
Thomson Reservoir Remediation Project to begin in 2024
June 22, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Cloquet Combined Honor Guard Fundraiser, Ed Fest and more
June 22, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
drought yard
Local
Soaking weekend rain may finally relieve drought
June 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Young baseball players celebrate in a group near the mound.
Prep
Prep baseball: Pitchers push Esko past Perham for first state title
June 16, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Gillis Lake 2.jpg
Minnesota
18-year-old missing after canoe capsizes in Boundary Waters
June 22, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
farm-accident-2.jpg
Minnesota
Porter man identified as 26-year-old who died in grain bin accident
June 22, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_4219.jpg
Minnesota
BCA investigating SWAT team 'use of force' in St. Joseph shooting
June 22, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports