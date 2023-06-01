Minnesota State names finalists for FDLTCC president

ST. PAUL — Minnesota State has named Anita Hanson and Kimberly Spoor as finalists for president of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

A search advisory committee that included students, faculty, staff and community leaders recommended Spoor and Hanson, according to a news release from Minnesota State. The committee was chaired by Joe Mulford, president of Pine Technical and Community College, and Dr. Robert Peacock, director/CEO of the Tribal College Board.

RELATED:







The finalists visited the college Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31.

Spoor has served as FDLTCC's dean of education since 2020. Prior to that, she worked for Capella University from 2002-2020 in a variety of roles including academic director of accreditation and program quality; faculty chair, teacher education and licensure programs; faculty chair, education innovation and technology; faculty chair, post-secondary and adult education; first course faculty lead; and core faculty in professional studies, the news release said.

She also worked for the College of St. Scholastica from 1998 to 2003. In her time at CSS, Spoor served as the director of the Ojibwe Culture and Language Education Program; as the director of student affairs, Teacher Education; as an instructor; and as an assistant professor. An enrolled member of the Fond du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa,

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoor holds an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica, a master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and a doctorate from Capella University.

Hanson has worked at FDLTCC since 1994, most recently as acting president. She began her career at the college as a faculty counselor and disability services coordinator, and has since served as vice president of student services and enrollment management; dean of students; and athletic director, according to the news release.

An enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Hanson earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Chancellor Devinder Malhotra will give a recommendation for president to the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities on June 21, according to the news release. The anticipated start date for the new president is July 1.

Whoever is chosen will follow in the footsteps of the late Stephanie Hammitt, who died in November. Hammitt was the first woman to serve as FDLTCC president, a position she held from 2019 until her death. Minnesota State recently conferred on Hammitt the title of president emeritus, an honor reserved for people who have served with great distinction, according to Minnesota State staff.