Matters of Record for May 5, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 25
- Zandra A. Bail-Lalonde, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dameon A. Lampinen, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 26
- Matthew J. Bureau, 37, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Richard A. Smekofske, 54, Willow River, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time 354 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 27
- Matthew W. Beyl, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Louis A. Defoe Sr., 38, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions
- Ryan J. Drickhamer, 33, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine.
- Standing Bear Fohrenkam Sr., 35, Cloquet, carry/possess pistol without a permit in public places, $100 fine and one year local confinement, 293 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Samantha L. Leonard-Ndomb, 36, Portage, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Derek M. McGraw, 36, Culver, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dana M. Smith, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew P. Viloria, 40, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/27/18), fined $200.
- Paula A. Wolfe, 54, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 30 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 28
- Mark A. Bodell, 66, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gunnar W. Plachecki, 41, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Timothy P. G. Winter, 55, Cromwell, no or inoperative breakaway breaks, fined $100.
April 29
- Mackinzee M. Enger, 20, Cloquet, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jared C. Steinert, 27, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 30
- Jordyn L. Landsverk, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 1
- Christopher L. Diver, 34, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
