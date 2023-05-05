Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for May 5, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
April 25

  • Zandra A. Bail-Lalonde, 52, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dameon A. Lampinen, 24, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 26

  • Matthew J. Bureau, 37, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Richard A. Smekofske, 54, Willow River, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time 354 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 27

  • Matthew W. Beyl, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Louis A. Defoe Sr., 38, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions
  • Ryan J. Drickhamer, 33, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine.
  • Standing Bear Fohrenkam Sr., 35, Cloquet, carry/possess pistol without a permit in public places, $100 fine and one year local confinement, 293 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Samantha L. Leonard-Ndomb, 36, Portage, Michigan, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Derek M. McGraw, 36, Culver, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dana M. Smith, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew P. Viloria, 40, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/27/18), fined $200.
  • Paula A. Wolfe, 54, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 30 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 28

  • Mark A. Bodell, 66, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gunnar W. Plachecki, 41, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Timothy P. G. Winter, 55, Cromwell, no or inoperative breakaway breaks, fined $100.

April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Mackinzee M. Enger, 20, Cloquet, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Jared C. Steinert, 27, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 30

  • Jordyn L. Landsverk, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 1

  • Christopher L. Diver, 34, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Native Americans participate in powwow
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrations all around, a sport gaining ground and more
May 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Pancake breakfast for Fallon Dahl, Sjodin Strong Benefit and more
May 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Native Americans participate in powwow
Local
‘The beginning of the rest of their lives’: Powwow recognizes Fond du Lac graduates and more
April 30, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Banquet speech
Local
J3 Insurance, Northwoods Credit Union named Cloquet Chamber's 2022 Businesses of the Year
April 27, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
brown frog with stripes on face and legs, sitting on green moss
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring frogs wake, sing
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
LeRoy Chiovitte state record walleye
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: DNR plan to rework Minnesota fishing records gets it half right, half very wrong
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers