Matters of Record for May 26, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
May 12
- Charlotte R. Bjork, 35, Mountain Iron, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 120 days local confinement, 106 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bryce A. Clark, 27, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chase T. Golden, 22, Cloquet, intent to escape tax, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; receiving stolen property, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; nine counts driving after revocation, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Nicholas A. Laubach, 31, Cloquet, carry/possess pistol without a permit, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Barry S. Martin, 45, Cloquet, assault, fined $200 and one year local confinement.
- Lori A. Matheny, 59, Wrenshall, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Dean T. Olson, 52, Minneapolis, felon in possession of a firearm/ammo, fined $600 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Andrew F. Pribula, 28, Lake Nebagamon, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, six months local confinement.
- Johsua J. Rilea, 38, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 270 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rozalyn S. M. Schmidt, 37, Paynesville, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Branden D. Welch, 41, Braham, Minnesota, burglary, fined $450 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 15
- Robert T. Beck, 27, Robinsdale, Minnesota, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Christopher W. Breit, 37, East Gull Lake, Minnesota, hunting/fishing violation - take wild animals when license privileges revoked, fined $400; take fish without an angling license, fined $100.
- Stephanie A. Campbell, 29, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sheree F. Defoe, 38, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Allydia M. Diver, 24, Cloquet, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- James A. Hearle Sr., 40, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 9 days local confinement; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $317 in restitution, concurrent.
- Cassandra L. Inman, 26, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brian J. Kinney, 33, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Gabriel E. Lah, 24, Crystal, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 335 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 275 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Daniel R. Lundquist, 48, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 72 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Samantha R. Matuszak, 23, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jesse J. McDonough, 29, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Synthia M. Seliskar, 41, Taconite, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 16
- Kenneth J. Carr, 40, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Lucas P. Giacomini, 46, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel R. Lundquist, 48, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 347 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tricia L. Riel, 47, Barnum, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Kayla J. Schlies, 35, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Roy A. Shabaiash Jr., 45, Sandstone, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 355 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 17
- Dante S. Benjamin, 19, McGregor, give peace officer false information, 180 days local confinement.
- Kaileigh R. Campbell, 25, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tabatha S. Farleigh, 43, Wrenshall, theft, 120 days local confinement.
- Anthony J. Francke, 35, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and 13 days local confinement.
- Tanner J. Kall, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $950 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David S. Lundberg, 56, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Miranda K. Stark, 48, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $50 and 3 days local confinement.
- LeAnn L. Young, 32, Duluth, tamper with a motor vehicle, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tim E. Zwickey, 63, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 18
- Preston M. Foss, 18, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tiffany M. Lee, 31, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jed G. Lindstrom, 42, Plymouth, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
- Ronald M. Quaderer, 33, Couderay, Wisconsin, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year probation.
- Bryce J. Wainio, 22, Mountain Iron, purchase, sell/furnish alcohol to a minor, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine.
May 19
- Nicole M. Johnson, 23, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $270.
- Ty D. Lund, 23, Brevator Township, driving after suspension, fined $200.
May 22
- Steven M. Bobrowicz, 52, Thunder Bay, Ontario, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Jon W. Hacker, 43, Murdock, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $600.
