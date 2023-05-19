99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for May 19, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
April 28

  • Janell M. Bassett, 66, Carlton, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation.

May 8

  • Tanesha L. Johnson, 22, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

May 9

  • Emilie E. E. Brown, 19, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley A. Hill, 37, Scanlon, collision with unattended vehicle, fined $50.
May 10

  • Miles G. Agurkis, 19, Barnum, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, 4 days local confinement.
  • Phillip L. Davis, 52, Minneapolis, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 24 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gordon J. Hass, 73, Zimmerman, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
  • Amanda L. Laine, 47, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Hayley L. Lien, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Carmen R. Martineau, 34, Cloquet, theft, fined $200, 90 days local confinement and pay $83 in restitution; second count theft, fined $100, 68 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; state lottery fraud, fined $100, 66 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Alexandra R. Yocum, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

May 11

  • Christina M. Barney, 54, Sawyer, theft, continued for dismissal.
  • Jordan V. Brown, 18, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Ashton W. Dahms, 18, Lakeville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Lurinda D. Defoe, 54, Brookston, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Aaron A. Kibirige, 32, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Preston D. Lepinski, 38, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, times tayed on one year probation.
  • Joel R. Linck, 53, Minneapolis, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Miguel A. Lozada Correa, 52, Minneapolis, driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Memphis V. Lund, 21, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • William B. Otis, 29, Duluth, driving restriction violation - operate without ignition interlock, fined $50.
  • Justin C. D. Smith, 30, Pine City, Minnesota, violation of no contact order within 10 year of previous conviction, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 346 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

May 12

  • Donovan N. Skinaway, 29, McGregor, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one day; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement.

May 13

  • Devon M. Randall, 25, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Julie A. Retzlaff, 37, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Travis W. Schmidt, 32, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/26/13), fined $200.

May 14

  • Michael J. Keller, 56, Afton, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
