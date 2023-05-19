Matters of Record for May 19, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 28
- Janell M. Bassett, 66, Carlton, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation.
May 8
- Tanesha L. Johnson, 22, Eveleth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
May 9
- Emilie E. E. Brown, 19, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley A. Hill, 37, Scanlon, collision with unattended vehicle, fined $50.
Daisy Rose, director of Carlton Community Education, estimated 200-250 people attended the annual event on Thursday, May 18.
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: 125 years of papermaking, graveyard volunteers, conference champs and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
During the Awards Convocation on May 10, students received awards and scholarships.
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
State air experts suggest limiting outdoor activities until the smoke clears on Friday
Jeanie Holbeck, an intensive care unit registered nurse, is the hospital's first award recipient.
Stephanie Hammitt was the college’s president from 2019 to 2022. She died in November after a battle with cancer.
A compromise reached earlier this week in St. Paul means $1.87 billion for Minnesota State colleges over the next two fiscal years.
The 40-year-old man's sentence was vacated as a result of Brady violations committed by the Carlton County Attorney's Office during the 2021 jury trial, according to court documents.
The famed artifacts were taken from the Grand Rapids museum in 2005 and recovered in 2018.
May 10
- Miles G. Agurkis, 19, Barnum, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, 4 days local confinement.
- Phillip L. Davis, 52, Minneapolis, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 24 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Gordon J. Hass, 73, Zimmerman, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
- Amanda L. Laine, 47, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Hayley L. Lien, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Carmen R. Martineau, 34, Cloquet, theft, fined $200, 90 days local confinement and pay $83 in restitution; second count theft, fined $100, 68 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; state lottery fraud, fined $100, 66 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Alexandra R. Yocum, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
May 11
- Christina M. Barney, 54, Sawyer, theft, continued for dismissal.
- Jordan V. Brown, 18, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Ashton W. Dahms, 18, Lakeville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Lurinda D. Defoe, 54, Brookston, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Aaron A. Kibirige, 32, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Preston D. Lepinski, 38, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, times tayed on one year probation.
- Joel R. Linck, 53, Minneapolis, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Miguel A. Lozada Correa, 52, Minneapolis, driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Memphis V. Lund, 21, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William B. Otis, 29, Duluth, driving restriction violation - operate without ignition interlock, fined $50.
- Justin C. D. Smith, 30, Pine City, Minnesota, violation of no contact order within 10 year of previous conviction, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 346 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 12
- Donovan N. Skinaway, 29, McGregor, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one day; violation of no contact order, 90 days local confinement.
May 13
- Devon M. Randall, 25, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Julie A. Retzlaff, 37, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Travis W. Schmidt, 32, Superior, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/26/13), fined $200.
May 14
- Michael J. Keller, 56, Afton, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
