Matters of Record for May 12, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
May 1
- Joshua C. Baublitz, 36, Barnum, theft, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Felicia A. Jacobson, 47, Cloquet, two count violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for six months per each count, concurrent.
- Kelly F. Langford, 37, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Michael P. Nichols, 58, St. Cloud, Minnesota, receiving stolen property, adjudication stayed on 30 days probation with conditions.
- William J. Sloan, 43, Norton, Ohio, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Steven A. Stobbe, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 354 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
May 2
- Jerome E. Barbee, 52, Roseville, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
- Elijah W. J. Guinn Sr., 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Garrett D. Lemone, 20, Superior, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Bryan E. Stenberg, 56, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 3
- Sandra N. Bushell, 47, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Joseph L. Fineday, 25, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Chase T. Golden, 22, Cloquet, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation.
- Brice R. Hendrickson, 34, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Christopher W. Houle Sr., 42, Cloquet, felon in possession of ammo/firearm, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Mark J. Iverson, 63, Hastings, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200; possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.
- Katherine R. Johnson, 24, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Tyler J. Ledger, 32, Thunder Bay, Ontario, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Crystal L. Perkins, 36, Iron, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 21 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, concurrent, 15 days local confinement.
- Theresa M. Selix, 18, Hastings, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Katrina L. Wilson, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $400 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
May 4
- Matthew I. Brown, 40, Stanley, Wisconsin, theft, five days local confinement.
- Trever C. Brown Jr., 29, Brevator Township, theft, fined $50 and pay $10 in restitution.
- Justin R. Eng, 34, Duluth, wrong class endorsement, fined $100.
- Nicholas M. Lamerand, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement.
- Robert J. Saarela, 74, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Austin L. Taylor, 28, Jordan, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kenneth L. White Jr., 37, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, six days local confinement.
- Michael F. Wolf, 64, Golden Valley, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 5
- Emmanuel A. Addo, 30, Oakdale, Minnesota, driving after suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $200.
- William H. Langhorst, 28, Kettle River, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- George J. Radosevich, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jason J. Richardson, 44, Elk River, Minnesota, driver refuses to submit to vehicle weighing, fined $1,000.
- Jered A. Swanson, 34, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tabitha J. Zimmer, 50, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 6
- Adam N. Halling, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
May 7
- Bryce E. Scott, 22, Superior, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight, fined $200.
May 8
- Casey B. Dayton, 46, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 5 days local confinement.
- Lance P. Johnson, 51, Hermantown, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
- Jace M. Kopp, 22, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; damage to property, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
- Darrek J. Porter, 32, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
