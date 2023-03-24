99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for March 31, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

By Staff reports
District Court
Carlton County
March 13

  • Reynaldo Hain Jr., 31, Cloquet, damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Ashton T. Olson, 16, Cloquet, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.

March 14

  • Steven J. Halvorson, 35, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Alma J. L. Krousey, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Wendy K. Meyer, 59, Lindstrom, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 15

  • Te'rrico N. R. Berry, 27, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Deja C. Betkiewicz, 22, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Michelle H. Bubacz, 53, Cloquet, driving 40 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $140.
  • Colten T. Corner, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kayleigh R. Howard, 26, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Levi L. Landsverk, 28, Moose Lake, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 4/30/19, 5/1/19), fined $200 per each count.
  • Mary A. Leoni, 72, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Stephen J. Smith, 30, Duluth, possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin, fined $50 and 51 months in prison.
  • Stephen J. Smith, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving while impaired, one year local confinement.

March 16

  • Logan F. Olson, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 29 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Mason M. St. Germain, 21, Mahtowa Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

March 17

  • Bradley M. Johnson, 34, Deerwood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Thomas L. Miner, 33, Sandstone, theft and fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, 53 days stayed on one year probation per each count concurrent.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

