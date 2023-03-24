Matters of Record for March 31, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
March 13
- Reynaldo Hain Jr., 31, Cloquet, damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Ashton T. Olson, 16, Cloquet, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
March 14
- Steven J. Halvorson, 35, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alma J. L. Krousey, 27, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Wendy K. Meyer, 59, Lindstrom, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 15
- Te'rrico N. R. Berry, 27, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Deja C. Betkiewicz, 22, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Michelle H. Bubacz, 53, Cloquet, driving 40 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $140.
- Colten T. Corner, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kayleigh R. Howard, 26, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Levi L. Landsverk, 28, Moose Lake, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 4/30/19, 5/1/19), fined $200 per each count.
- Mary A. Leoni, 72, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Stephen J. Smith, 30, Duluth, possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin, fined $50 and 51 months in prison.
- Stephen J. Smith, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving while impaired, one year local confinement.
March 16
- Logan F. Olson, 22, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 29 days stayed on one year probation.
- Mason M. St. Germain, 21, Mahtowa Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
March 17
- Bradley M. Johnson, 34, Deerwood, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas L. Miner, 33, Sandstone, theft and fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, 53 days stayed on one year probation per each count concurrent.
