Matters of Record for March 3, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 02:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Feb. 18

  • Terry S. Woldt, 38, Phillips, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, sent to diversion program with one year monitoring per each count.

Feb. 21

  • Devon S. Egge, 28, Shevlin, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joseph S. Follett, 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Mark R. Hagman, 21, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $300.
  • Daniel P. Jackson, 34, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Andrew J. Newville, 42, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas r. J. Winter, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Feb. 22

  • Anthony G. Gutoski, 42, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/9/18), fined $200.

Feb. 23

  • William E. Oswald, 34, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Mark S. St. Martin, 52, Rice, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, pay $4 in restitution.

Feb. 24

  • Brandy E. McFatridge, 31, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Steven A. Mickle, 29, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 25

  • Corry D. Anderson, 49, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

Feb. 26

  • Scott A. Ostby, 52, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Feb. 27

  • Adrian J. Cobenais, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Scott A. Maylin, 56, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
  • Zachary J. Rosendahl, 26, Cloquet, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
