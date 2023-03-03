Matters of Record for March 3, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Feb. 18
- Terry S. Woldt, 38, Phillips, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, sent to diversion program with one year monitoring per each count.
Feb. 21
- Devon S. Egge, 28, Shevlin, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joseph S. Follett, 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Mark R. Hagman, 21, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $300.
- Daniel P. Jackson, 34, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Andrew J. Newville, 42, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas r. J. Winter, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Feb. 22
- Anthony G. Gutoski, 42, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/9/18), fined $200.
Feb. 23
- William E. Oswald, 34, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
- Mark S. St. Martin, 52, Rice, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, pay $4 in restitution.
Feb. 24
- Brandy E. McFatridge, 31, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Steven A. Mickle, 29, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Feb. 25
- Corry D. Anderson, 49, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
Feb. 26
- Scott A. Ostby, 52, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Feb. 27
- Adrian J. Cobenais, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Scott A. Maylin, 56, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Zachary J. Rosendahl, 26, Cloquet, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.