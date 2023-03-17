Matters of Record for March 17, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
March 2
- Jorge Vega Moreno, 24, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
March 3
- Joshua J. Anderson, 32, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Levi A. Blacketter-Wakefield, 26, Sawyer Township, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mary K. Hansen, 43, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Devin R. Lund, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Judd M. Olek, 53, Garrison, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
March 6
- Ty D. Lund, 22, Cloquet, violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; financial transaction card fraud, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 345 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Dakota J. Murfitt, 25, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Tris R. Salls, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Steven C. Tiessen, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and pay $6 in restitution; second and third count theft, fined $50 per each count, concurrent; fourth count theft, 30 days local confinement.
- Anthony W. Wright, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
March 7
- Benjamin L. Houle, 43, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, damage to property, fined $50, 23 months in prison and pay $1,558 in restitution.
- Ethan R. Kaarto, 33, Superior, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $200.
- Rory J. Welu, 38, Breezy Point, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
March 8
- Nicole D. Beargrease-Smith, 43, Brookston, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Carmen R. Martineau, 34, McGregor, two counts theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
- Tiwan D. Puller, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Samantha C. Rep, 25, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.
March 9
- Nickolas C. Dodson, 19, Cloquet, school bus violation - stop signal extended/red lights flashing, fined $50.
- Matthew E. Ellquist, 35, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/22/16), fined $200.
- Donna J. Jackson, 34, Floodwood, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Sydney A. McKellepp, 22, Saint Paul, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
March 10
- Michael J. Koop, 69, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Julie M. Ottosen, 42, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Lance G. Overland, 56, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Amber C. Tietge, 25, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
March 12
- Halloran L. Yeah, 58, Fairfield, California, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
March 13
- Jonathan D. Bednar, 28, Willow River, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $600 and one year local confinement, 270 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Rhea J. Dobosenski, 35, Willow River, tamper with a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Reynaldo Hain, Jr., 31, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Philiip W. Pendegayosh, 24, Isle, Minnesota, violation of no contact order, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 43 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
