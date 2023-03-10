6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for March 10, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 02:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Feb. 28

  • Glorida A. Morton, 54, Thomson Township, damage to property, sent to diversion program.

March 1

  • Kelli C. Anderson, 21, Hudson, Wisconsin, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Brandon A. Jones, 30, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $150 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Gloria E. Kingbird, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jennifer A. Lee, 50, Coleraine, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, possession of controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 59 days local confinement; second count possession of a controlled substance, 58 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Andy J. Vazquez Cortes, 20, Saint Paul Park, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

March 2

  • Eric A. Berquist, 40, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gavrielle R. Kalligher, 25, Duluth, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Victor P. Reller, 29, Aurora, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/22/16), fined $200.
  • Challan L. Roerig, 29, Overland Park, Kansas, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed on one year probation.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
