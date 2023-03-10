Matters of Record for March 10, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Feb. 28
- Glorida A. Morton, 54, Thomson Township, damage to property, sent to diversion program.
March 1
- Kelli C. Anderson, 21, Hudson, Wisconsin, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Brandon A. Jones, 30, Hermantown, disorderly conduct, fined $150 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Gloria E. Kingbird, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Jennifer A. Lee, 50, Coleraine, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, possession of controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 59 days local confinement; second count possession of a controlled substance, 58 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Andy J. Vazquez Cortes, 20, Saint Paul Park, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
March 2
- Eric A. Berquist, 40, Silver Bay, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gavrielle R. Kalligher, 25, Duluth, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Victor P. Reller, 29, Aurora, driving after suspension (offense dated: 8/22/16), fined $200.
- Challan L. Roerig, 29, Overland Park, Kansas, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed on one year probation.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT