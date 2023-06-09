Matters of Record for June 9, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 21
- James P. Bistis II, 41, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.
May 25
- Stephanie S. S. Farleigh, 39, Cloquet, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 11 days local confinement.
- Kevin J. Pitreski, 46, Finlayson, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 6 days local confinement.
May 26
- Ricardo W. B. Fairbanks, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 72 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jonathan J. Langford, 24, Barnum, assault, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandi M. Vainio, 38, Esko, receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 17 days local confinement.
- Timothy J. Whalen, 40, Cloquet, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 30
- Lee W. Abramowski, 46, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Bosten P. McLeod, 19, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jeanne L. Pavek, 49, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jennifer S. Wadena, 50, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed for one year, 159 days local confinement.
May 31
- Javaier A. Ahmed, 31, Mound, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/17/15), fined $200.
- Lasha L. Anderson, 27, Wrenshall, domestic assault, no sentence pronounced for six months; damage to property, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 19 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Nathaniel C. Charpenter, 22, Cloquet, theft, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 5 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $43 in restitution; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 5 days local confinement, time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Garrett A. Defoe, 55, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Chelsae A. Erkkila, 33, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 day stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 1 day local confinement, concurrent.
- Terry E. Fisher, 45, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tia H. Green-Banks, 22, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; theft, fined $50.
- Rebecca M. Kollarz, 34, Cloquet, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 3 days local confinement and pay $300 in restitution.
- Haley K. Kucharski, 39, Proctor, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 332 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Joshua J. Miller, 44, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one day local confinement, 307 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Paul W. Morton, 35, Wrenshall, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Nicholas J. Napoli, 40, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jessie F. J. Weyaus, 30, Little Falls, Minnesota, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 1
- Cynthia M. Diver, 36, Cloquet, theft, fined $100 and pay $55 in restitution.
- Kristina E. Erickson, 28, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dennis J. Jurek, 59, Mahtowa, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Lehikoinen, 26, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Erica M. Leppala, 35, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Alexis A. Markovich, 31, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Keith A. Price, 38, Chisago City, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Joseph J. Tynjala, 29, Aurora, theft, continued for dismissal on one year probation.
June 2
- Joshua A. Barney, 36, Duluth, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50, concurrent.
- Danielle L. Christensen-Macor, 31, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Caleb J. Desjardins, 40, Moose Lake, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Scott B. Genz, 43, Bayport, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- April M. Gundy, 46, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Landon K. Hammitt, 17, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Leah E. Laucamp, 40, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/26/13), fined $200.
- Fern D. Moberg, 79, Hibbing, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Evan E. Perez, 29, Mankato, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brock E. Proffit, 24, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; driving after revocation, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; failure to obey a lawful order, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Phillip J. W. Taylor, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/16/18), fined $200.
June 5
- Christopher J. Bergum, 43, Side Lake, hands-free law violation, diversion program for 12 months.
- Herschel R. Brazell, 47, Burnsville, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/3/14), fined $200.
- Zoe M. Dantzinger, 32, Minneapolis, test refusal, fined $500 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Adam D. Prouty, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Randall L. Rucker, 29, Greenville, South Carolina, display plates of another vehicle, fined $337.50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $337.50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
